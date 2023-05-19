Marketing Officer: Vice Chancellors Office (Business Development)

Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Marketing business development products.
- Developing marketing campaigns for the business development department.
- Selling of Business development SBU’s products.
- Test marketing products for commercialisation.
- Building relationships with stake holders.
- Assisting in business proposal writing.
- Conducting marketing surveys.
- Creating and developing new innovative ways to communicate the University’s marketing messages to its stakeholder using physical digital channels (e.g. twitter, website, brochure, posters, pamphlets etc.).
- Preparing monthly expenditure reports of promotion events and all types of expenses involved in marketing the University product.
- Gathering market intelligence and analysing results in relation to marketing plans.
- Evaluating the effectiveness of all marketing activity.
- Assisting with strategic planning and
- Any other duties as assigned by the Director.
Qualifications and Experience
- Applicants must have a minimum of a Masters degree in Marketing Strategy or equivalent and a first degree in the related field. Applicants should have at least two (2) years proven work experience in marketing.
- Applicants should be mature, possess excellent written and oral communication skills, good interpersonal skills and organisational skills and have the ability to multitask.
- University experience would be an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Use Link: http://elearning.gzu.ac.zw/careers/vacancy?id=104. Applicants MUST fill in all the necessary fields on the application platform and attach the required documents.
NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted. Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates.
Deadline: 19 May 2023