Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)

Marketing Officer: Vice Chancellors Office (Business Development)

Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)
May. 19, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above post.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Marketing business development products.
  • Developing marketing campaigns for the business development department.
  • Selling of Business development SBU’s products.
  • Test marketing products for commercialisation.
  • Building relationships with stake holders.
  • Assisting in business proposal writing.
  • Conducting marketing surveys.
  • Creating and developing new innovative ways to communicate the University’s marketing messages to its stakeholder using physical digital channels (e.g. twitter, website, brochure, posters, pamphlets etc.).
  • Preparing monthly expenditure reports of promotion events and all types of expenses involved in marketing the University product.
  • Gathering market intelligence and analysing results in relation to marketing plans.
  • Evaluating the effectiveness of all marketing activity.
  • Assisting with strategic planning and
  • Any other duties as assigned by the Director.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Applicants must have a minimum of a Masters degree in Marketing Strategy or equivalent and a first degree in the related field. Applicants should have at least two (2) years proven work experience in marketing.
  • Applicants should be mature, possess excellent written and oral communication skills, good interpersonal skills and organisational skills and have the ability to multitask.
  • University experience would be an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: http://elearning.gzu.ac.zw/careers/vacancy?id=104. Applicants MUST fill in all the necessary fields on the application platform and attach the required documents.

NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted. Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates.

Deadline: 19 May 2023

Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)

Great Zimbabwe University is an institution of higher learning in the city of Masvingo, Zimbabwe. It is situated on the Masvingo Teachers’ College campus seven kilometres east of Masvingo CBD. The University was established through the recommendations of the Chetsanga Report of August 1995 which proposed the devolution of Teachers' and Technical Colleges into degree awarding institutions that would eventually become universities in their own right.

Website: https://www.gzu.ac.zw/

Phone: 08677 004747; +263 39 2266648/58/60/63; +263782780662

