Marketing: Research & Innovation Officer (Harare)
Job Description
An exciting opportunity has arisen for a Marketing & Sales Officer with special skills in Digital marketing , Reseacrh & Innovation and graphic designing. Suitably qualified and experienced candidates are encouraged to apply.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Social media management.
- Brand management.
- Events management.
- New business acquisition.
- Business development.
- Research & Innovation.
- Any other related duties within the scope of the job.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Digital Marketing or related Marketing qualification.
- At least two years relevant working experience.
- Possession of a Driver licence is an advantage.
Other
How to Apply
All applications addressed to hr@empowerbank.co.zw, clearly stating the position being applied for under the subject line. All copies of academic and professional qualifications must accompany all applications.
Deadline: 20 October 2023
EmpowerBank Limited
EmpowerBank is a registered deposit taking Micro Bank in terms of the Microfinance Act [Chapter 24:29] and is regulated by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe. The organisation was formed with the purpose of providing social and financial solutions to the financially excluded population with greater focus on the youth.