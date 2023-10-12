Marketing: Research & Innovation Officer (Harare)

Job Description

An exciting opportunity has arisen for a Marketing & Sales Officer with special skills in Digital marketing , Reseacrh & Innovation and graphic designing. Suitably qualified and experienced candidates are encouraged to apply.

Duties and Responsibilities

Social media management.

Brand management.

Events management.

New business acquisition.

Business development.

Research & Innovation.

Any other related duties within the scope of the job.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Digital Marketing or related Marketing qualification.

At least two years relevant working experience.

Possession of a Driver licence is an advantage.

Other

How to Apply

All applications addressed to hr@empowerbank.co.zw, clearly stating the position being applied for under the subject line. All copies of academic and professional qualifications must accompany all applications.

Deadline: 20 October 2023