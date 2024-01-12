Marketing student on attachment (Harare & Bulawayo)
Teecherz Home & Office
Job Description
The Student will be given an opportunity to develop practical skills and gain real world experience. The incumbent will report to the Branch Manager.
Duties and Responsibilities
- The Student will be given an opportunity to develop practical skills and gain real world experience.
- The incumbent will report to the Branch Manager.
Qualifications and Experience
- At least 5 Ordinary Level passes including Mathematics and English.
- Must be studying towards a Degree in Marketing or equivalent.
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
Other
How to Apply
Suitably qualified candidates are required to send their CVs together with certified academic certificates to: mmcconsultancy22@gmail.com, clearly indicating the position being applied for on the email subject or drop CVs at our Bulawayo Branch Shop No. 20 Bulawayo Centre.
Deadline: 20 January 2024
Generate a Whatsapp MessageFeedback
Teecherz Home & Office
Browse Jobs
Teecherz Home & Office ... A household name in Zimbabwe for the provision of classy, affordable and durable Office and home Furniture.
Related Jobs
Traverze Travel
Marketing Intern (Harare)
Deadline:
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Student on attachment/ Learner (Gokwe)
Deadline:
Corporate 24 Hospital Group
Marketing Attachee ( Bulawayo)
Deadline:
POSB - People’s Own Savings Bank
Internship Program
Deadline:
Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZIMPARKS)
Internship/ Attachment: Records
Deadline:
Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZIMPARKS)
Internship: Administration
Deadline:
Zimbabwe Institute of Public Administration and Management (ZIPAM)
Interns: January 2024
Deadline:
Adult Rape Clinic (ARC)
Finance Intern (Harare)
Deadline:
Zimbabwe Institute of Public Administration and Management (ZIPAM)
Interns: January 2024
Deadline: