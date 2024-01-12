Pindula|Search Pindula
Marketing student on attachment (Harare & Bulawayo)

Teecherz Home & Office
Jan. 20, 2024
Job Description

The Student will be given an opportunity to develop practical skills and gain real world experience. The incumbent will report to the Branch Manager.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • The Student will be given an opportunity to develop practical skills and gain real world experience.
  • The incumbent will report to the Branch Manager.

Qualifications and Experience

  • At least 5 Ordinary Level passes including Mathematics and English.
  • Must be studying towards a Degree in Marketing or equivalent.
  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Other

How to Apply

Suitably qualified candidates are required to send their CVs together with certified academic certificates to: mmcconsultancy22@gmail.com, clearly indicating the position being applied for on the email subject or drop CVs at our Bulawayo Branch Shop No. 20 Bulawayo Centre.

Deadline: 20 January 2024

Teecherz Home & Office

Teecherz Home & Office ... A household name in Zimbabwe for the provision of classy, affordable and durable Office and home Furniture.

