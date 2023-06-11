Pindula|
List ProductAccount
College Press Publishers

Mathematics and Science Publishing Editor (Harare)

College Press Publishers
Jun. 13, 2023
Job Description

Macmillan Education College Press is seeking to appoint a Mathematics and Science Publishing Editor to publish books for the Zimbabwe Market.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Identify, commission and train authors to ensure that detailed author briefs and book plans are prepared. Ensure that clear and detailed author briefing sessions are conducted and reports submitted.
  • Monitor all publishing processes from commissioning to publication and adhere to specified deadlines and specifications for delivery of the agreed publishing programme.
  • Assess, edit, and proofread manuscripts as per house style.
  • Complete and hand in monthly detailed manuscript development, assessment, and publishing reports to the Publishing Manager
  • Visit and interact with various stakeholders to broaden knowledge of the market, build contacts, and obtain information on market trends and expected curriculum and content changes. Reports to be written and presented after visits.
  • Research and obtain feedback on market requirements, as well as the quality of the company’s products and comparisons with competition through piloting material, surveys and feedback from sales, marketing and other stakeholders and record such feedback.
  • Ensure that all contracted projects are published at the appropriate level of quality
  • Manage authors through the writing process, reading and giving feedback on drafts and such feedback to be documented.
  • Identify, train and manage freelance service providers to maintain high-quality service provision.
  • Ensure that projects are published within budget.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Degree in Education.
  • 4 years teaching experience [LN2].
  • In-house training on editorial functions and processes
  • Knowledge of developing and implementing a comprehensive publishing programme.
  • Experience liaising with government officials in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education.
  • Deep understanding of the Zimbabwean education landscape.
  • Strong communication skills.
  • Project management.
  • Maintain confidentiality and integrity.

Other

  • At College Press, we are committed to creating a great working environment which includes the benefits you receive, opportunities for you to develop your skills and ways to get to know your colleagues.
  • Support networks that focus on fostering dialogue around diversity, community building, advice and advocacy.
  • Wellbeing initiatives to support in maintaining a healthy work life balance.
  • 24-hour access to our learning and development platform Leap and LinkedIn Learning to help develop your skills.
  • Further details regarding benefits and hybrid working will be discussed during the interview process.
  • At College Press, we value the diversity of our teams and work to build an inclusive culture, where people are treated fairly and can bring their differences to work and thrive. We empower our colleagues and value their diverse perspectives as we strive to attract, nurture and develop the very best talent.

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/3622297707/?eBP=JOB_SEARCH_ORGANIC&recommendedFlavor=ACTIVELY_HIRING_COMPANY&refId=a35UDTo4aY5%2BqszwsvoGSg%3D%3D&trackingId=g9OmkpBMjbq4hhky3KttGQ%3D%3D&trk=flagship3_search_srp_jobs

NB: If you have not been contacted within three weeks of the closing date, please consider your application unsuccessful. If you have any access needs related to disability, neurodivergence or a chronic condition, please contact us so we can make all necessary accommodation.

Deadline: 13 June 2023

College Press Publishers

College Press Publishers (CPP) is the first local company to publish educational material in Zimbabwe. From our establishment in 1967. College Press is a publisher of Primary and Secondary textbooks, with filaments in Higher Education. Our affinity for growth and innovation has set our products apart and ensures that the users of our textbooks will never fall short of the adequate additional materials necessary to excel in their disciplines.

Website:  https://www.collegepress.co.zw/ 

Tel: +263 242 757150-5 or VOIP +263 8677002041

Email: zw.customerservice@collegepress.co.zw

