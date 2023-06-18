Log inCreate Account
May 2023 HEXCO Courses

Apr. 30, 2023
Job Description

Starting  May 2023  Green Vision Trust in partnership with Kenville College will be offering the following courses under HEXCO

Our learning centres will be in Harare, Kadoma; Mutare, Kwekwe ie the main campus though some centers will be opened in all major cities of Zimbabwe.

If you have any relative or friend interested in learning, kindly share with them our programs below:

National Diplomas

  • Wildlife Management.
  • Public Health Economics.
  • Information Technology.
  • Public Health Monitoring & Evaluation.
  • Transport Management.
  • Public Health Supply Chain Management.
  • Patrol Management.
  • Public Health Diseases Surveillance & Modeling.
  • Professional Cookery.
  • Medical Sales & Marketing.
  • Tourism Hospitality.
  • Pharmacy Technician.
  • Health Services Management.

National Certificates

  • National Certificate in Wildlife Management.
  • National Certificate in Information Technology.
  • Dispensary Assistany.
  • Traditional Medicine.
  • Public Health.
  • Veterinary Assistant.
  • Health Services Management.
  • Nursing Assistant.
  • Information Technology.
  • Marketing Management.
  • Water and waste management.
  • Micro enterprise management.
  • Purchasing & Supply Management.
  • Records and information science management.

National Foundation Certificates

  • National Foundation in Wildlife Management.
  • ICT.
  • Book keeping.
  • Business Calculations.
  • Computer Operations & packages.
  • Child Health & Care Giving.
  • Nurse Aide.

Short Courses

  • Lph.
  • Anti-Poaching.

For more Information, please contact:

Administration: +263732581307,

WhatsApp: https://wa.me/+263732581307

Green Vision Trust is an organisation established to fight against contemporary environmental challenges being faced in Zimbabwe and other parts of the world.

