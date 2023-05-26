Pindula|
Harare Polytechnic

May 2023 Intake

Harare Polytechnic
May. 26, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified people to undertake the following courses in May 2023.

  • All Applicants Should Have 5 O'levels Including English For All Courses.
  • Mathematics and science are mandatory for all engineering courses, science technology, ict and other selected courses. 
  • To qualify for national diploma one must, have a full award at national certificate and to qualify for higher national diploma one must have a full award at national diploma. 

 APPLIED ARTS 1.1 NATIONAL DIPLOMA

  • Beauty Therapy.
  • Hairdressing.
  • Industrial Clothing Design and Construction.

BUSINESS AND MANAGEMENT STUDIES 2.1 NATIONAL DIPLOMA (Full Time And Part Time)

  • Accountancy.
  • Banking and Finance.
  • Health Services Management.
  • Human Resources Management.
  • Pensions and Investments Management.
  • Purchasing and Supply Management.
  • Sales and Marketing Management.
  • Transport and Logistics Management.

HIGHER NATIONAL DIPLOMA (Full Time And Part-time)

  • Accountancy.
  • Banking and Finance.
  • Health Services Management.
  • Human Resources Management.
  • Pensions and Investments Management.
  • Procurement and Supply Management.

HIGHER NATIONAL DIPLOMA

  • Mechanical Engineering

ALL COURSES OFFERED ON PART-TIME ONLY 

PRINTING AND GRAPHICS ARTS NATIONAL DIPLOMA

  • Design for Print (Full-time).
  • Fine Arts (Full-time).
  • Photography (Block release).

SCHOOL OF HOSPITALITY AND TOURISM HIGHER NATIONAL DIPLOMA- Part time only

  • Baking Technology & amp; Management.
  • Culinary Arts.
  • Tourism & Hospitality Management.

SCHOOL OF JOURNALISM AND MEDIA STUDIES 10.1 NATIONAL DIPLOMA

  • Broadcast Journalism.
  • Print Journalism.

ALL COURSE OFFERED ON FULL-TIME 

SCHOOL OF OFFICE MANAGEMENT 11.1 National Diploma (Full Time)

  • Office Management.

CIVIL ENGINEERING NATIONAL DIPLOMA - (Full Time)

  • Architectural Technology.
  • Cartography.
  • Civil Engineering.
  • Irrigation Engineering.
  • Quantity Surveying.
  • Surveying and Geomatics.
  • Urban and Regional Planning.
  • Valuation and Estate Management.

HIGHER NATIONAL DIPLOMA (Part-time)

  • Architectural Technology.
  • Cartography and Geo-Visualization Technology.
  • Civil Engineering.
  • Irrigation and Water Engineering.
  • Quantity Surveying.
  • Surveying and Geomatics.
  • Valuation and Estate Management.

ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING NATIONAL DIPLOMA

  • Electrical Power Engineering
  • Instrumentation and Control Systems 

HIGHER NATIONAL DIPLOMA

  • Electrical Power Engineering
  • Instrumentation and Control Systems 

INFORMATION AND COMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGY

  • National Certificate Information Technology (part time).
  • National Diploma (ND1-full time; ND2 and ND3 part time).
  • Higher National Diploma (full time and part time).

LIBRARY AND INFORMATION SCIENCE

  • ND Library Science (Full time and Part time).
  • HND Library Science (Part time only).
  • Records Management (Full time and Part time).
  • HND Records Management (Part time only).

MECHANICAL AND PRODUCTION ENGINEERING

National Diploma

  • Draughting and Design Technology.
  • Plant Engineering.
  • Production Engineering.
  • Refrigeration and Air Conditioning.

SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY

National Diploma And Higher National Diploma

  • Applied Biological Technology.
  • Applied Chemical Technology.
  • Chemical Engineering.
  • Food Science.
  • Horticulture.
  • Metallurgical Assaying.
  • Pharmaceutical Technology (Full time only).
  • Plastics Technology.

NB: All Courses Except Pharmacy Are Offered On Fulltime And Part Time. All Hnd Courses Are Offered On Parttime Basis. 

Those applying for ND in Applied Biological/ Chemical Technology should have a certificate in Laboratory Technology Science subjects considered for all other NC courses are: Physical Science, Chemistry, Physics, Integrated science, Biology. For Pharmaceutical Technology 0-level Chemistry is compulsory. 

Duties and Responsibilities

Qualifications and Experience

Application letters must be submitted together with the following certified copies of:

For National Certificate:

  • Birth Certificate.
  • National Identity Card.
  • "0" Level Certificate

 For National Diploma:

  • National Certificate plus '0' levels and

For Higher National Diploma:

  • National Certificate, National Diploma plus "0' level certificate.

Other

How to Apply

Applications should be addressed to:

The Principal

Harare Polytechnic

Att: Head of Respective Division/Department

P.O. Box CY 407 Causeway,

HARARE

Tel:+263 0867700034/2/3

Email: hararepoly@hrepoly.ac.zw 

NB: All applicants must include contactable addresses, e-mails and telephone numbers. 

Deadline: 26 May 2023

Harare Polytechnic

Harare Polytechnic College, formerly Salisbury Polytechnic and commonly referred to as Harare Polytechnic, is a technical, public research university in Causeway, Harare. Established in 1926, Harare Polytechnic is the oldest, largest serving institution in the Technical and Vocational Education System of the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development in Zimbabwe.

Address: P. O. Box CY 407, Causeway, Harare, Harare, Zimbabwe

Website: www.hrepoly.co.zw

Email: hrepoly@hrepoly.ac.zw

Tel: +263 (4) 705853

Cel: +263 712 870 894

