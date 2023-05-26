May 2023 Intake

Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified people to undertake the following courses in May 2023.
- All Applicants Should Have 5 O'levels Including English For All Courses.
- Mathematics and science are mandatory for all engineering courses, science technology, ict and other selected courses.
- To qualify for national diploma one must, have a full award at national certificate and to qualify for higher national diploma one must have a full award at national diploma.
APPLIED ARTS 1.1 NATIONAL DIPLOMA
- Beauty Therapy.
- Hairdressing.
- Industrial Clothing Design and Construction.
BUSINESS AND MANAGEMENT STUDIES 2.1 NATIONAL DIPLOMA (Full Time And Part Time)
- Accountancy.
- Banking and Finance.
- Health Services Management.
- Human Resources Management.
- Pensions and Investments Management.
- Purchasing and Supply Management.
- Sales and Marketing Management.
- Transport and Logistics Management.
HIGHER NATIONAL DIPLOMA (Full Time And Part-time)
- Accountancy.
- Banking and Finance.
- Health Services Management.
- Human Resources Management.
- Pensions and Investments Management.
- Procurement and Supply Management.
HIGHER NATIONAL DIPLOMA
- Mechanical Engineering
ALL COURSES OFFERED ON PART-TIME ONLY
PRINTING AND GRAPHICS ARTS NATIONAL DIPLOMA
- Design for Print (Full-time).
- Fine Arts (Full-time).
- Photography (Block release).
SCHOOL OF HOSPITALITY AND TOURISM HIGHER NATIONAL DIPLOMA- Part time only
- Baking Technology & amp; Management.
- Culinary Arts.
- Tourism & Hospitality Management.
SCHOOL OF JOURNALISM AND MEDIA STUDIES 10.1 NATIONAL DIPLOMA
- Broadcast Journalism.
- Print Journalism.
ALL COURSE OFFERED ON FULL-TIME
SCHOOL OF OFFICE MANAGEMENT 11.1 National Diploma (Full Time)
- Office Management.
CIVIL ENGINEERING NATIONAL DIPLOMA - (Full Time)
- Architectural Technology.
- Cartography.
- Civil Engineering.
- Irrigation Engineering.
- Quantity Surveying.
- Surveying and Geomatics.
- Urban and Regional Planning.
- Valuation and Estate Management.
HIGHER NATIONAL DIPLOMA (Part-time)
- Architectural Technology.
- Cartography and Geo-Visualization Technology.
- Civil Engineering.
- Irrigation and Water Engineering.
- Quantity Surveying.
- Surveying and Geomatics.
- Valuation and Estate Management.
ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING NATIONAL DIPLOMA
- Electrical Power Engineering
- Instrumentation and Control Systems
HIGHER NATIONAL DIPLOMA
- Electrical Power Engineering
- Instrumentation and Control Systems
INFORMATION AND COMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGY
- National Certificate Information Technology (part time).
- National Diploma (ND1-full time; ND2 and ND3 part time).
- Higher National Diploma (full time and part time).
LIBRARY AND INFORMATION SCIENCE
- ND Library Science (Full time and Part time).
- HND Library Science (Part time only).
- Records Management (Full time and Part time).
- HND Records Management (Part time only).
MECHANICAL AND PRODUCTION ENGINEERING
National Diploma
- Draughting and Design Technology.
- Plant Engineering.
- Production Engineering.
- Refrigeration and Air Conditioning.
SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY
National Diploma And Higher National Diploma
- Applied Biological Technology.
- Applied Chemical Technology.
- Chemical Engineering.
- Food Science.
- Horticulture.
- Metallurgical Assaying.
- Pharmaceutical Technology (Full time only).
- Plastics Technology.
NB: All Courses Except Pharmacy Are Offered On Fulltime And Part Time. All Hnd Courses Are Offered On Parttime Basis.
Those applying for ND in Applied Biological/ Chemical Technology should have a certificate in Laboratory Technology Science subjects considered for all other NC courses are: Physical Science, Chemistry, Physics, Integrated science, Biology. For Pharmaceutical Technology 0-level Chemistry is compulsory.
Application letters must be submitted together with the following certified copies of:
For National Certificate:
- Birth Certificate.
- National Identity Card.
- "0" Level Certificate
For National Diploma:
- National Certificate plus '0' levels and
For Higher National Diploma:
- National Certificate, National Diploma plus "0' level certificate.
How to Apply
Applications should be addressed to:
The Principal
Harare Polytechnic
Att: Head of Respective Division/Department
P.O. Box CY 407 Causeway,
HARARE
Tel:+263 0867700034/2/3
Email: hararepoly@hrepoly.ac.zw
NB: All applicants must include contactable addresses, e-mails and telephone numbers.
Deadline: 26 May 2023