May 2023 Intake

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified people to undertake the following courses in May 2023.

All Applicants Should Have 5 O'levels Including English For All Courses.

Mathematics and science are mandatory for all engineering courses, science technology, ict and other selected courses.

To qualify for national diploma one must, have a full award at national certificate and to qualify for higher national diploma one must have a full award at national diploma.

APPLIED ARTS 1.1 NATIONAL DIPLOMA

Beauty Therapy.

Hairdressing.

Industrial Clothing Design and Construction.

BUSINESS AND MANAGEMENT STUDIES 2.1 NATIONAL DIPLOMA (Full Time And Part Time)

Accountancy.

Banking and Finance.

Health Services Management.

Human Resources Management.

Pensions and Investments Management.

Purchasing and Supply Management.

Sales and Marketing Management.

Transport and Logistics Management.

HIGHER NATIONAL DIPLOMA (Full Time And Part-time)

Accountancy.

Banking and Finance.

Health Services Management.

Human Resources Management.

Pensions and Investments Management.

Procurement and Supply Management.

HIGHER NATIONAL DIPLOMA

Mechanical Engineering

ALL COURSES OFFERED ON PART-TIME ONLY

PRINTING AND GRAPHICS ARTS NATIONAL DIPLOMA

Design for Print (Full-time).

Fine Arts (Full-time).

Photography (Block release).

SCHOOL OF HOSPITALITY AND TOURISM HIGHER NATIONAL DIPLOMA- Part time only

Baking Technology & amp; Management.

Culinary Arts.

Tourism & Hospitality Management.

SCHOOL OF JOURNALISM AND MEDIA STUDIES 10.1 NATIONAL DIPLOMA

Broadcast Journalism.

Print Journalism.

ALL COURSE OFFERED ON FULL-TIME

SCHOOL OF OFFICE MANAGEMENT 11.1 National Diploma (Full Time)

Office Management.

CIVIL ENGINEERING NATIONAL DIPLOMA - (Full Time)

Architectural Technology.

Cartography.

Civil Engineering.

Irrigation Engineering.

Quantity Surveying.

Surveying and Geomatics.

Urban and Regional Planning.

Valuation and Estate Management.

HIGHER NATIONAL DIPLOMA (Part-time)

Architectural Technology.

Cartography and Geo-Visualization Technology.

Civil Engineering.

Irrigation and Water Engineering.

Quantity Surveying.

Surveying and Geomatics.

Valuation and Estate Management.

ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING NATIONAL DIPLOMA

Electrical Power Engineering

Instrumentation and Control Systems

HIGHER NATIONAL DIPLOMA

Electrical Power Engineering

Instrumentation and Control Systems

INFORMATION AND COMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGY

National Certificate Information Technology (part time).

National Diploma (ND1-full time; ND2 and ND3 part time).

Higher National Diploma (full time and part time).

LIBRARY AND INFORMATION SCIENCE

ND Library Science (Full time and Part time).

HND Library Science (Part time only).

Records Management (Full time and Part time).

HND Records Management (Part time only).

MECHANICAL AND PRODUCTION ENGINEERING

National Diploma

Draughting and Design Technology.

Plant Engineering.

Production Engineering.

Refrigeration and Air Conditioning.

SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY

National Diploma And Higher National Diploma

Applied Biological Technology.

Applied Chemical Technology.

Chemical Engineering.

Food Science.

Horticulture.

Metallurgical Assaying.

Pharmaceutical Technology (Full time only).

Plastics Technology.

NB: All Courses Except Pharmacy Are Offered On Fulltime And Part Time. All Hnd Courses Are Offered On Parttime Basis.

Those applying for ND in Applied Biological/ Chemical Technology should have a certificate in Laboratory Technology Science subjects considered for all other NC courses are: Physical Science, Chemistry, Physics, Integrated science, Biology. For Pharmaceutical Technology 0-level Chemistry is compulsory.

Application letters must be submitted together with the following certified copies of:

For National Certificate:

Birth Certificate.

National Identity Card.

"0" Level Certificate

For National Diploma:

National Certificate plus '0' levels and

For Higher National Diploma:

National Certificate, National Diploma plus "0' level certificate.

How to Apply

Applications should be addressed to:

The Principal

Harare Polytechnic

Att: Head of Respective Division/Department

P.O. Box CY 407 Causeway,

HARARE

Tel:+263 0867700034/2/3

Email: hararepoly@hrepoly.ac.zw

NB: All applicants must include contactable addresses, e-mails and telephone numbers.

Deadline: 26 May 2023