M&E Officer: Food Assistance for Assets-FFA (Mwenezi)

Job Description

Mwenezi Development Training Centre (MDTC) is a local based NGO operating in Mwenezi, Masvingo, Chiredzi, and Beitbridge districts. MDTC implements diversified resilience building programmes to enhance the livelihoods of vulnerable communities. In anticipation of funding to implement Zambuko Resilience Initiative project and Food Assistance for Assets (FFA), MDTC has the following positions in Mwenezi, Chiredzi and Masvingo districts.

Reports to: District Coordinator

Duties and Responsibilities

Conduct distribution process and post distribution monitoring surveys, analyze data using statistical packages and produce quality monthly monitoring reports.

Compile daily registration updates, in-kind distribution updates, Help Desk and SCOPE issues, programme meetings minutes and submit timeously to District Coordinator.

Generate FFA programme implementation plans, updates and submit in collaboration with the District Coordinator

Training of Enumerators, DCC and Field Officers together with the District Coordinator

Monitor and participate in people assisted registrations and food distributions.

Ensure FFA data cleaning, and data base management is done correctly by the DCC.

Ensure the Data Capture Clerk produces distribution manifests in time for distributions

Generate correct Food Distribution Reports.

Report incidences related to FFA to the District Coordinator within 24 hours of their occurrence.

Produce progress update reports in relation to the set milestones.

Implement a systematic monitoring framework to improve the qualitative and quantitative evidence gathered by the Project.

Submit verifiable data regarding the outputs, outcomes, progress, quality, challenges, successes and lessons learned from activities funded by WFP

Contribute to program management through timely processing and dissemination of M&E findings and best practices to facilitate evidence-based planning and decision making.

Any other duties as assigned by the Supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

Minimum: Diploma in Agriculture, Statistics, Computer Science, Monitoring and & Evaluation, Social Sciences or equivalent.

Professional qualification is a requirement.

Experience:

At least 5 years’ experience in Humanitarian Assistance and Community Development work.

At least 2 years-experience in coordinating monitoring and evaluation of funded activities.

Excellent computer skills with experience in Microsoft office package, SPSS, KoBo, SCOPE and other computer software packages.

Other

How to Apply

Applications to be sent via e-mail (AS ONE PDF ATTACHMENT) on: hr@mdtco.org.zw with attached Curriculum Vitae (with contact details of at least two Referees) and certified copies of academic and professional qualifications as well as proof of identity.

OR Hand delivery to

Mwenezi Development Training Centre

Stand Number 117

Neshuro

NB: All applications should be addressed to The Programmes Managing Director.

Deadline: 28 April 2023