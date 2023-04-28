M&E Officer: Zambuko Resilience Initiative - small livestock component.

Job Description

Mwenezi Development Training Centre (MDTC) is a local based NGO operating in Mwenezi, Masvingo, Chiredzi, and Beitbridge districts. MDTC implements diversified resilience building programmes to enhance the livelihoods of vulnerable communities. In anticipation of funding to implement Zambuko Resilience Initiative project and Food Assistance for Assets (FFA), MDTC has the following positions in Mwenezi, Chiredzi and Masvingo districts.

Project: Zambuko Resilience Initiative - small livestock component (Mwenezi, Masvingo and Chiredzi)

Reports to: District Coordinator.

Duties and Responsibilities

Implement a systematic monitoring framework to improve the qualitative and quantitative evidence gathered by the Project.

Provide capacity building to programme team on M&E related issues to ensure everyone understands the M&E system .

Works closely with the Programme Manager, the District Coordinator and programme staff to prepare and conduct program baseline organizing, field surveys and data collection, analyzing, storing and reporting.

Submit verifiable data regarding the outputs, outcomes, progress, quality, challenges, successes and lessons learned from activities funded by WFP.

Contribute to program management through timely processing and dissemination of M&E findings and best practices to facilitate evidence-based planning and decision making.

Ensure data cleaning and data base management is correctly entered.

Develop and refine internal monitoring systems and tools.

Conduct distribution process, post distribution monitoring, baseline and endline surveys.

Analyse data using statistical packages and produce quality monthly monitoring reports and submit them timeously to the District Coordinator.

Produce quality weekly crop, livestock and rainfall reports, markets monitoring reports, monthly and quarterly reports and submit them timeously to the District Coordinator.

Consolidate daily registration updates, Help Desk issues, programme meetings minutes and submit timeously to District Coordinator.

Report all incidences to the District Coordinator.

Qualifications and Experience

Minimum: Diploma in Agriculture, Statistics, Computer Science, Monitoring and & Evaluation, Social Sciences or equivalent.

Professional qualification is a requirement.

Experience:

At least 5 years’ experience and technical skills in Humanitarian Assistance and Community Development work.

At least 2 years-experience in coordinating monitoring and evaluation of funded activities.

Excellent computer skills with experience in Microsoft office package, SPSS, KoBo and other computer software packages.

Other

How to Apply

Applications to be sent via e-mail (AS ONE PDF ATTACHMENT) on: hr@mdtco.org.zw with attached Curriculum Vitae (with contact details of at least two Referees) and certified copies of academic and professional qualifications as well as proof of identity.

OR Hand delivery to

Mwenezi Development Training Centre

Stand Number 117

Neshuro

NB: All applications should be addressed to The Programmes Managing Director.

Deadline: 28 April 2023