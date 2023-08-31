MEAL and Strategic Information Officer x2 (Gokwe North and Kariba Rural)

Job Description

MEAL and SI Officer will Provide support to the Programs Team in the designing, planning, monitoring and evaluation of the project by managing data and facilitating programme implementation, under direct supervision of the Field Supervisor and with technical guidance from MEAL and SI Manager. Duration: 13 months.

Duties and Responsibilities

Ensures planning and implementation of the projects, focusing on overall M&E framework of the projects:

Assist in the development of the project Monitoring and Evaluation plan and its effective and efficient implementation.

Ensure that log frame performance and impact indicators are well defined ie, SMART (Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Realistic and Time-bound).

Develop measurement methods and identify data sources for project performance and impact indicators, in conjunction with respective project component teams.

Provide quality assurance through the development and implementation of an M&E Operations and Reporting Manual forthe project.

Ensure that the purpose of the M&E Operating Manual is being achieved and enabling decision-making on the project progression and development.

Assist with the development of a consolidated monthly reporting system and format for project staff, with designated sections for each project component.

Conducting project baseline/endlines and progress surveys (appropriate sample size and sampling survey methods and data collection procedures, data verification though, periodic site visits, where appropriate provide or facilitate necessary training).

Support the team members in the development of critical learning events, which will provide the opportunity to examine issues that arise during project implementation and inform on accurate decision making.

Prepare annual work plans and associated budgets for MEAL related activities at base level.

Ensure proper monitoring and reporting focusing on achievement of the following results: