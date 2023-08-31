MEAL and Strategic Information Officer x2 (Gokwe North and Kariba Rural)
Job Description
MEAL and SI Officer will Provide support to the Programs Team in the designing, planning, monitoring and evaluation of the project by managing data and facilitating programme implementation, under direct supervision of the Field Supervisor and with technical guidance from MEAL and SI Manager. Duration: 13 months.
Duties and Responsibilities
Ensures planning and implementation of the projects, focusing on overall M&E framework of the projects:
- Assist in the development of the project Monitoring and Evaluation plan and its effective and efficient implementation.
- Ensure that log frame performance and impact indicators are well defined ie, SMART (Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Realistic and Time-bound).
- Develop measurement methods and identify data sources for project performance and impact indicators, in conjunction with respective project component teams.
- Provide quality assurance through the development and implementation of an M&E Operations and Reporting Manual forthe project.
- Ensure that the purpose of the M&E Operating Manual is being achieved and enabling decision-making on the project progression and development.
- Assist with the development of a consolidated monthly reporting system and format for project staff, with designated sections for each project component.
- Conducting project baseline/endlines and progress surveys (appropriate sample size and sampling survey methods and data collection procedures, data verification though, periodic site visits, where appropriate provide or facilitate necessary training).
- Support the team members in the development of critical learning events, which will provide the opportunity to examine issues that arise during project implementation and inform on accurate decision making.
- Prepare annual work plans and associated budgets for MEAL related activities at base level.
Ensure proper monitoring and reporting focusing on achievement of the following results:
- Facilitate systems that centralize the data collection system of the project such as routine activities done by other field project teams.
- Draft regular MEAL project reports and assist in the preparation of project evaluation and/or review reports.
- Provide support to improve monitoring and reporting mechanism through revised monitoring and reporting framework, through collaboration with the program team at field levels;
- Present and analyse data based on information needs of project team and partners to ensure proper monitoring and reporting of the project MEAL system.
- Compile and consolidate project component reports monthly/quarterly/bi-annually.
- Assist in compilation of quarterly monitoring reports/QMR and bi-annual report.
- Assist in drafting of quarterly, annual and other reports required by NAZ and/or donor.
- Ensure that project data are entered and updated on a timely basis.
- Update data for press releases and pages for project webpages, as needed.
- Keep archive of human-interest stories (most significant change).
- Prepare regular progress reports on activities undertaken, results achieved against targets and plan for follow up actions.
- Ensure that lessons learned are fed back into project implementation.
- Provide capacity development support to project staff, including government partners.
- Assist MEAL and SI Manager in project reviews and evaluations.
Provides support in ensuring facilitation of knowledge building and knowledge sharing focusing on achievement of the following results:
- Provide support to improve position papers, policy briefs, brunches, and leaflets, specific research on areas of interest, quarterly.
- report and newsletter, capturing stories from the field and/or other stakeholder.
- Facilitate capacity building & contribute for development of the knowledge management system
- Sound contributions to knowledge networks and communities of practice.
5. Strategic Information support, Data Analysis, Reporting and Data Visualization.
- Provide technical and advisory services around programme data at district level.
- Focus on medium term strategies involving complex analytical tasks in liaison with MEAL and SI Manager.
- Coordinate multiple and parallel pathways to achieving overall program goals.
- Influences and contribute to the development of a Business strategy for all NAZ programmes.
- Support the annual Operational and tactical planning process.
- Manage department costs against the approved budget at the district level.
- Responsible for accurately forecasting/ projecting programme results.
- Responsible for Data storage and retrieval for audit purposes.
- Perform and interpret data studies and product experiments concerning new data sources or new uses for existing data sources.
- Develop prototypes, proof of concepts, algorithms, predictive models, and custom analysis
- Analyzing large complex datasets. Use modern data science tools, techniques, and best practices including data cleaning, statistical analysis to summarise and visualize data.
- Help identify and create performance insights.
- Working in liaison with Database management officer to come up with dashboards of progress analysis.
- Program Delivery, Management and Quality Assurance.
- Contribute to processes, output and outcome level quality standards as reference to undertake field monitoring visits, focusing on interventions’ outcomes aspects.
- Contributes to the development of simple checklists based on quality standards for field monitoring.
- Facilitate district-based planning and review meetings, when possible.
- Maintains Monthly Action Plan Tracker to follow up on action points agreed in monitoring reports for the districts.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree (development field).
- Technical Training qualifications desired: Basic M&E skills.
- Experience: 1-2 years of experience in data management.
- MEAL 2 years’ experience in a similar position at the national or international level.
- Humanitarian context experience.
- Ability to work with minimal supervision.
- Experience in cash transfer project an added advantage.
- Ability to work as part of field team and successfully join up work with partner staff.
- Good command of English (written and verbal).
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Use Link: https://jobs.smartrecruiters.com/NutritionActionZimbabwe1/743999927246093-meal-and-strategic-information-officerx2-gokwe-north-kariba-rural-13-mnths
NB: Follow the link and submit a copy of your application along with relevant supporting documents. This is an urgent recruitment and shortlisting will be done on a rolling basis.
Deadline: 06 September 2023
Nutrition Action Zimbabwe (NAZ)
Nutrition Action Zimbabwe (NAZ) is a local registered NGO whose vision is a Zimbabwe without malnutrition. It aims at reducing all forms of malnutrition in normal and emergency situations by providing expert interventions in nutrition specific and nutrition sensitive programming.
NAZ has strong technical experience in community-led nutrition interventions, specifically, care groups and approaches to incorporating nutrition into development and livelihoods programs.