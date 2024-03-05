MEAL Assistant x2 (Bulawayo)
Job Description
International Medical Corps (IMC) is a global humanitarian, non-profit organization dedicated to saving lives and relieving suffering through health care training and relief and development programs. IMCs’ mission is to improve the quality of life through health interventions and related activities that build local capacity in underserved communities worldwide. IMC has worked in Zimbabwe since 2009.
International Medical Corps never asks job applicants for a fee, payment, or other monetary transaction. If you are asked for money in connection with this recruitment, please report to International Medical Corps at the website provided at the end of this document.
The role of the Monitoring, Evaluation, Accountability, and Learning (MEAL) Assistant is to support the MEAL Officer in the implementation of the MEAL work plan and contribute to achieving and improving the quality of the program/project. The MEAL Assistant will follow-up progress and collect data on the effectiveness of planned interventions by collecting and supporting with the data analysis and reporting. The MEAL Assistant plays an important role in carrying out MEAL activities in the field, including field monitoring and verification, baseline/endline assessments, needs assessment and surveys.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Use data collection tools to gather qualitative and quantitative data at different levels (facility and community).
- Support MEAL department in development of databases for all programs by using available technologies.
- Implement field level MEAL activities according to the MEAL work plan and support
- M&E activities, such as physical verification of assets, post distribution monitoring, data quality audits, surveys/assessments, etc.
- Ensure data entry using an electronic database.
- Conduct on-site routine data quality audits at different field site/office-levels.
- Regularly perform data cleaning and data integrity and ensure data quality.
- Perform data entry using a statistical software, under guidance and supervision.
- Collect data using smart phones/tablets.
- Promote internal learning by sharing timely feedback from and to the field.
- Process basic data visualization using tables and graphs to represent data and information.
- Support the program/project in documenting the lessons learned.
- Adhere to key concepts and commitments regarding accountability to affected populations (AAP)
- Prevention of Sexual Exploitation and Abuse
- Actively promote PSEA (Prevention of Sexual Exploitation and Abuse) standards within International Medical Corps and amongst beneficiaries served by International Medical Corps
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in related field.
- Previous experience working with a humanitarian organization is highly desirable.
Competency:
- Understand the basic monitoring and evaluation concepts and the purpose of MEAL.
- Proficiency in Microsoft Office applications, and online data collection tools.
- Personal and organizational skills, including time management and the ability to meet deadlines.
Other
How to Apply
To apply for this position please send your curriculum vitae and cover letter, clearly stating the position title on the email subject line, to: recruitmentzimbabwe@internationalmedicalcorps.org
“International Medical Corps is proud to provide equal employment opportunities to all employees and qualified applicants without regard to race, color, religion, gender, age, disability or status as a veteran.”
Website for reporting misconduct: www.InternationalMedicalCorps.ethicspoint.com. Please do not submit your CV or application to this website, it will not be considered for review.
Deadline: 15 March 2024Generate a Whatsapp Message
International Medical Corps
International Medical Corps is a global, nonprofit, humanitarian aid organization that provides emergency medical services, healthcare training and capacity building to those affected by disaster, disease or conflict." It seeks to strengthen medical services and infrastructure in the aftermath of crises."