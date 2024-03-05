MEAL Assistant x2 (Bulawayo)

Job Description

International Medical Corps (IMC) is a global humanitarian, non-profit organization dedicated to saving lives and relieving suffering through health care training and relief and development programs. IMCs’ mission is to improve the quality of life through health interventions and related activities that build local capacity in underserved communities worldwide. IMC has worked in Zimbabwe since 2009.

International Medical Corps never asks job applicants for a fee, payment, or other monetary transaction. If you are asked for money in connection with this recruitment, please report to International Medical Corps at the website provided at the end of this document.

The role of the Monitoring, Evaluation, Accountability, and Learning (MEAL) Assistant is to support the MEAL Officer in the implementation of the MEAL work plan and contribute to achieving and improving the quality of the program/project. The MEAL Assistant will follow-up progress and collect data on the effectiveness of planned interventions by collecting and supporting with the data analysis and reporting. The MEAL Assistant plays an important role in carrying out MEAL activities in the field, including field monitoring and verification, baseline/endline assessments, needs assessment and surveys.