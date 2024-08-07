MEAL Officer (Harare)
Job Description
Musasa is a women’s rights organization founded in 1988. The vision of the organization is to see a society in which women and girls are free from violence in all its manifestations and are able to fully participate in development at all levels. Musasa is committed to addressing gender-based violence (GBV) through a comprehensive approach that includes direct service provision, emergency response, prevention, advocacy, and monitoring, research, and evaluation. The direct services aim at increasing access to GBV services through shelters, call centre, mobile and static One stop Centres. The organization fosters social transformation at the household, community, and national levels by challenging harmful beliefs, attitudes, and behaviours through various methodologies. Musasa also uses community dialogues, community visioning as well as women and girls’ safe spaces in engaging various community groups. While the advocacy pillar focuses on addressing gaps in GBV legislation through advocating for formulation of new laws and full implementation of existing laws.
MUSASA is implementing the ‘SafeHaven: Promoting safety and dignity in emergency settings’ project aimed to strengthen protection mechanisms, gender-based violence (GBV) prevention and response efforts in Chimanimani, Gutu, Chiredzi, Mbire, Mangwe and Bulilima districts of Zimbabwe, particularly in the context of emergencies such as drought, climate shocks, and disease outbreaks. Furthermore, the project aims to: mitigate protection risks, prevent GBV, support survivors, and promote a culture of safety, respect, and gender equality within affected districts.
The organisation hereby invites suitable candidates to apply for the post of a MEAL OFFICER (Monitoring, Evaluation, Accountability, and Learning Officer) that has arisen.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Candidate will assist the MEAL Supervisor in monitoring implementation of the SafeHaven project in accordance with organisational MEAL Procedures.
- Participate in implementing and strengthening the project’s MEAL system and the relevant online systems.
- Support in preparing weekly, monthly, quarterly, semi-annual, and annual programmatic performance reports.
- Review project reports to ensure they meet USAID standards.
- Facilitate learning at both the project level and organizational level.
- Assist with implementation of monitoring tools, which will include, but not be limited to, data collection, analysis, and reporting on program indicators.
- Document lessons learned, best practices, and success stories across different project sectors.
- Provide support to MEAL staff during project-related assessments, baselines, and evaluations.
Qualifications and Experience
- A Diploma or Degree in Monitoring and Evaluation, Statistics, or related field.
- At least 2 years of experience in monitoring and evaluation of / GBV Protection / USAID programs.
- Appreciation of quantitative and qualitative research and analytical methods.
- Proficiency with data collection, management, analysis, and visualization software, including MS Excel, Open Data Kit and SPSS.
- Strong quantitative or mixed-method and analytical skills and ability to articulate technical information clearly and effectively to both technical and non-technical audiences.
- Excellent report writing and communication skills, including oral presentation.
- Ability to speak, English, Ndebele and Shona is a requirement.
Other
How to Apply
Send your application letter and CV with three (3) traceable references to: vacancies@musasa.co.zw, Highlight the job title and the target district in the subject field of the email.
NB: Only short-listed candidates will be contacted. MUSASA does not charge any application or processing fees on applicants at any stage of the recruitment process.
Safeguarding Commitment:
Musasa is committed to safeguarding the personal dignity and rights of beneficiaries. Any candidate offered a job with Musasa will be expected to adhere to Musasa’s Safeguarding Policy and conduct themselves in accordance with the provisions of this policy.
The candidate will undergo a thorough background check, and personal/professional references will be requested.
