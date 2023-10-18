Mechanic Class 1 Journeyman (Harare)

Job Description

We are looking for an experienced mechanic to join our team with experience in repairing Freightliner (Longnose and Argosy), Shacman, Iveco, MAN and Scania Trucks for our transport and logistics.

Duties and Responsibilities

Inspect engines, gearboxes, electrical and electronic systems and hydraulics to identify faults for repair.

Cleaning, lubricating, and conducting routine services on heavy-duty vehicles.

Attending to vehicle breakdowns.

Performing major repair work when necessary.

Use a variety of tools and welding equipment, electrical testing equipment and lifting equipment.

Reporting damaged or faulty equipment to management.

Adjusting equipment and replacing faulty parts.

Repairing damaged equipment parts.

Qualifications and Experience

At least 5 Years’ experience in heavy-duty equipment and light motor vehicles.

Class 1 or 2 driver’s license.

National certificate.

Other

How to Apply

Candidates that meet the above, should send their CVs to: admin@mauriberg.co.zw

Deadline: 06 November 2023