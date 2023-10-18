Mechanic Class 1 Journeyman (Harare)
Panmart
Job Description
We are looking for an experienced mechanic to join our team with experience in repairing Freightliner (Longnose and Argosy), Shacman, Iveco, MAN and Scania Trucks for our transport and logistics.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Inspect engines, gearboxes, electrical and electronic systems and hydraulics to identify faults for repair.
- Cleaning, lubricating, and conducting routine services on heavy-duty vehicles.
- Attending to vehicle breakdowns.
- Performing major repair work when necessary.
- Use a variety of tools and welding equipment, electrical testing equipment and lifting equipment.
- Reporting damaged or faulty equipment to management.
- Adjusting equipment and replacing faulty parts.
- Repairing damaged equipment parts.
Qualifications and Experience
- At least 5 Years’ experience in heavy-duty equipment and light motor vehicles.
- Class 1 or 2 driver’s license.
- National certificate.
Other
How to Apply
Candidates that meet the above, should send their CVs to: admin@mauriberg.co.zw
Deadline: 06 November 2023
Generate a Whatsapp MessageFeedback
Panmart
Browse Jobs
Address: 301 Chimurenga Street, Rusape
Related Jobs
Mutare City Council
Principal Road Engineer (Grade: 12)
Deadline:
National University of Science and Technology (NUST)
Maintenance Officer
Deadline:
National University of Science and Technology (NUST)
Assistant Technician (Mechanical)
Deadline:
National University of Science and Technology (NUST)
Automotive Maintenance Technician
Deadline:
Nedbank
Site Clerk of Works
Deadline:
Fidelity Life Assurance
Projects and Facilities Management Assistant: Fidelity Life Asset Management
Deadline:
Rural Electrification Agency (REA)
Linesman (Marondera)
Deadline: