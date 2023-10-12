Pindula|Search Pindula
Account
Prodairy (Private) Limited

Mechanic (Harare)

Prodairy (Private) Limited
Oct. 13, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Prodairy, a world-class manufacturer of fast-moving consumer goods, is seeking an organized and responsible individual to join our team as a Mechanic. The potential candidate must have at least 5 years of experience in a similar role and will be responsible for the day-to-day handling of repairs, overhauls, maintenance, and servicing of the company vehicles and forklifts.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Performs general maintenance and service of motor vehicles, forklifts, and heavy-duty trucks.
  • Conduct repairs on rear and front suspensions.
  • Carry out Certification of Fitness Inspections and Repairs.
  • Designs and communicates repairs and maintenance schedules.
  • Ensures workshop turnaround targets are met.
  • Attends to pneumatics and hydraulic problems.
  • Performs brake overhauls.
  • Assists in identifying the training needs of all drivers.
  • Recommends cost-saving best practices to the Logistics Manager.
  • Troubleshoot problems and ensure timely repairs.
  • Adheres to safety, health, environment, and quality systems.
  • Performs any other duties as required from time to time.

Qualifications and Experience

  • At least 5 years’ experience.
  • Class One Mechanic.
  • Software: Trade Related.
  • Knowledge of Repair and maintenance of forklifts, light motor vehicles, and heavy motor vehicles.
  • Ability to work accurately under pressure and meet set deadlines.
  • Personality: Planning and organizing skills.
  • FMCG Manufacturing.
  • Fast-paced culture.

Other

How to Apply

If you are looking to join the fast-moving consumer goods world-class manufacturer then please send an email to: recruitment@prodairy.co.zw, clearly indicating the position you are applying for on the subject of the email.

Deadline: 13 October 2023

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Prodairy (Private) Limited

.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Parrogate Zimbabwe (PVT) Ltd
Parrogate Zimbabwe (PVT) Ltd

Quality Controller (Harare)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback