Mechanic (Harare)

Prodairy (Private) Limited
Prodairy, a world-class manufacturer of fast-moving consumer goods, is seeking an organized and responsible individual to join our team as a Mechanic. The potential candidate must have at least 5 years of experience in a similar role and will be responsible for the day-to-day handling of repairs, overhauls, maintenance, and servicing of the company vehicles and forklifts.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Performs general maintenance and service of motor vehicles, forklifts, and heavy-duty trucks.
- Conduct repairs on rear and front suspensions.
- Carry out Certification of Fitness Inspections and Repairs.
- Designs and communicates repairs and maintenance schedules.
- Ensures workshop turnaround targets are met.
- Attends to pneumatics and hydraulic problems.
- Performs brake overhauls.
- Assists in identifying the training needs of all drivers.
- Recommends cost-saving best practices to the Logistics Manager.
- Troubleshoot problems and ensure timely repairs.
- Adheres to safety, health, environment, and quality systems.
- Performs any other duties as required from time to time.
Qualifications and Experience
- At least 5 years’ experience.
- Class One Mechanic.
- Software: Trade Related.
- Knowledge of Repair and maintenance of forklifts, light motor vehicles, and heavy motor vehicles.
- Ability to work accurately under pressure and meet set deadlines.
- Personality: Planning and organizing skills.
- FMCG Manufacturing.
- Fast-paced culture.
How to Apply
If you are looking to join the fast-moving consumer goods world-class manufacturer then please send an email to: recruitment@prodairy.co.zw, clearly indicating the position you are applying for on the subject of the email.
Deadline: 13 October 2023
