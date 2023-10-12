Mechanic (Harare)

Job Description

Prodairy, a world-class manufacturer of fast-moving consumer goods, is seeking an organized and responsible individual to join our team as a Mechanic. The potential candidate must have at least 5 years of experience in a similar role and will be responsible for the day-to-day handling of repairs, overhauls, maintenance, and servicing of the company vehicles and forklifts.

Duties and Responsibilities

Performs general maintenance and service of motor vehicles, forklifts, and heavy-duty trucks.

Conduct repairs on rear and front suspensions.

Carry out Certification of Fitness Inspections and Repairs.

Designs and communicates repairs and maintenance schedules.

Ensures workshop turnaround targets are met.

Attends to pneumatics and hydraulic problems.

Performs brake overhauls.

Assists in identifying the training needs of all drivers.

Recommends cost-saving best practices to the Logistics Manager.

Troubleshoot problems and ensure timely repairs.

Adheres to safety, health, environment, and quality systems.

Performs any other duties as required from time to time.

Qualifications and Experience

At least 5 years’ experience.

Class One Mechanic.

Software: Trade Related.

Knowledge of Repair and maintenance of forklifts, light motor vehicles, and heavy motor vehicles.

Ability to work accurately under pressure and meet set deadlines.

Personality: Planning and organizing skills.

FMCG Manufacturing.

Fast-paced culture.

Other

How to Apply

If you are looking to join the fast-moving consumer goods world-class manufacturer then please send an email to: recruitment@prodairy.co.zw, clearly indicating the position you are applying for on the subject of the email.

Deadline: 13 October 2023