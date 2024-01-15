Mechanical Draughtsman (Chipinge)

Job Description

The incumbent should be mature and responsible to competently team up with the engineering personnel to perform all drafting and design responsibilities as required and assigned within the relative standards of GreenFuel and design specifications.

Duties and Responsibilities

Develop/Draw detailed design 2D and 3D engineering drawings to depict functional relationships of equipment, components, assemblies, systems, and machines following design specifications using applicable computer-aided drafting (CAD) software.

Collecting initial drawings, calculations and design ideas from engineers and combine all relevant data into coherent and complete initial design models for review and modification.

Analysing and revise design documents and plans to verify dimensions and materials and coordinate with engineers to resolve any errors.

Coordinating directly with engineers and related project managers and teams to understand project requirements, verify design details and recommend modifications as needed according to company standards and best engineering practices.

Assisting in all ongoing projects to standardize and unify designs by participating in meetings and preparing presentation materials as required.

Design scale or full-size blueprints of specialty engineering designs as required.

Identifying and communicating potential design problems to the rest of the team.

Review and analyse specifications, sketches, drawings, ideas, and related data to assess factors affecting component designs and the procedures and instructions to be followed.

Compute correct Bill of Quantities as required to guide and expediate projects materials.

Ensuring that all implemented drawings are approved by the Factory Engineer and perform proper record keeping of such drawings.

Qualifications and Experience

Minimum of ND in engineering drafting with professional Auto-CAD certification with at least 5 years experience in the field.

Excellent organisational, planning, and technical communication skills with engineers and manufacturing/production personnel.

Capable of developing schematics and models of individual components as well as complete architecture.

Strong attention to detail wit ability to apply cost effective designs that meet standards.

Ability to work within strict deadlines, accuracy, organised and minimal supervision.

Experience in a sugar milling environment will be an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified personnel should email the following to: faith.muchatukwa@greenfuel.co.zw

Application letter clearly MARKED position applied for.

Proof of personal, academic and professional qualifications.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to.