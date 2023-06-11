Pindula|
List ProductAccount
Green Fuel

Mechanical Fitter (Chiredzi)

Green Fuel
Jun. 16, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and expeerienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Required to support the Mill mechanical engineering through performing plant, equipment and machinery routine inspections; preventative and scheduled/ planned maintenance activities; repairs; rebuilds/ modifications; installations and attending to breakdowns following written procedures and/ or verbal instructions while adhering to all company safety and quality standards.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Carrying out routine, preventative and planned maintenance checks within area of responsibility with 100% compliance to SOPs as specified from the Planned Maintenance Office.
  • Performing repairs, rebuilds, overhauls of major assemblies and installations of plant machinery and equipment.
  • Attending to breakdowns immediately as they happen and complete the tasks with “zero re-dos” within allocated time frame and adhering to safety standards.
  • Performing risk assessments for every task, maintaining, and focusing on safe work practices and a safe work environment.
  • Completes work order documentation after every performed task(s).

Qualifications and Experience

  • Apprentice trained Class 1 Fitter Machinist with 5 years’ experience of which 2 should preferably been served in the sugar milling industry.
  • Ability to trouble shoot equipment failure inorder to reduce plant and equipment downtimes.
  • A team player with good communication skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should send their CVs, proof of qualifications and experience to: torupeyi.mhariwa@greenfuel.co.zw

Deadline: 16 June 2023

Green Fuel

Green Fuel offers environmentally friendly and sustainable renewable vehicle fuel and electricity that reduces greenhouse gas emissions and improve air quality. The Green Fuel Ethanol Project was awarded National Project Status by the Government of Zimbabwe due to the significant benefits it will bring to the country.

Green Fuel's estates are located in Chipinge, Zimbabwe. The Chisumbanje Estate – 40,000 hectares· The Middle Sabi Estate – 10,000 hectares.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Telone
Telone

Technical Director

Deadline:
Zimasco
Zimasco

Mining Projects Engineer (Shurugwi)

Deadline:
Southsea Investments (Pvt) Ltd
Southsea Investments (Pvt) Ltd

Draftsman

Deadline:
Green Fuel
Green Fuel

Instrumentation And Control Technician (Chiredzi)

Deadline:
Gwanda State University (GSU)
Gwanda State University (GSU)

Quantity Surveying Technician

Deadline:
Harare City Council
Harare City Council

Skilled Worker: Electricians x4 (Grade: 9)

Deadline:
Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT)
Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT)

Research and Innovation Lead Officer in Engineering

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback