Mechanical Projects Engineer (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position that have arisen within the company.

Duties and Responsibilities

Reporting to the Mechanical Engineering Manager.

Carrying out design of manufacturing plants and plant equipment, bulk medical gases storage and reticulation systems and other building services using design guides such as ASME, SANS, ANSI, ASTM, AWS, BS, HMT, Zimbabwe Factories and Works Act.

Producing Engineering Design Drawings using Revit, Solid Works and Autocad

Producing bill of quantities and estimation of cost, time and resources and producing Budgets for projects and routine maintenance works

Planning and Scheduling of project works using MS Project and Primavera

Assembling of a team of installation/maintenance technicians and delegating of tasks and responsibilities to technicians on each project.

Responsible for the health, safety and welfare of the projects team and for the protection of the environment by ensuring that Verify Engineering’s SHEQ Standards (ISO 45001, ISO 14001, ISO 19001) are adhered to.

Solving problems that may arise on projects in a timeous and professional manner applying problem-solving techniques.

Producing site visit reports, project progress reports, projects meetings minutes, updating project matrix documents on a monthly basis, and producing comprehensive monthly reports.

Carrying out pre-tender site visits for technical site assessments.

Preparing and Completing tender documents and Requests for Quotations for competitive bidding processes.

Leading and supervising Installation and Maintenance Technicians and conducting inspections to ensure that project work is carried out as per the approved designs, quality standards and completed on time so as to meet and exceed Clients’ expectations.

Monitoring and controlling project performance in terms of cost, time, and quality.

Carrying out Commissioning Inspections, producing inspection reports, and producing Project Closing Documentation such as AS-Built-Drawings.

Arranging and coordinating project meetings with clients both virtually and physically.

Marketing and sourcing of new projects from potential clients.

Developing a maintenance management system and managing plant and equipment reliability.

Qualifications and Experience

BSc Hon Degree in Mechanical Engineering.

Registered with the Zimbabwe Institute of Engineers and Engineering Council of Zimbabwe.

At least 2 years of experience in design and maintenance.

Must be flexible.

Other

How to Apply

Applications should be submitted to Verify Engineering Head Office;

Cnr Nelson Mandela and 4th Street, Beverly Court Building, 4th Floor.