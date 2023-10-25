Job Description

Africa University is a private, pan- African, United Methodist-related institution located in Mutare, Zimbabwe. The University is a member of the Association of African Universities and is inviting suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned strategic position.

Reporting to the Head of Department of Biomedical and Laboratory Sciences, the Medical Laboratory Assistant will be responsible for cleaning laboratory apparatus used by students and staff during practicals and also assisting in setting up equipment for practicals.

Duties and Responsibilities

Ensuring that the laboratory infrastructure is in good working condition at all times in line with regulatory authorities’ rules, regulations and guidelines.

Practising proper medical waste disposal.

Assisting the Medical Laboratory Scientists in setting up students’ practical sessions and demonstrations.

Innovation, including facilitating research studies for drug discovery and diagnostic test development.

Ensuring safety of students and staff in the laboratory at all times.

Qualifications and Experience

A minimum of a degree in Medical Laboratory Sciences from a reputable institution recognized by Africa University.

Possession of training in Good Clinical Laboratory Practice is an added advantage.

Eligibility for registration by the Medical Laboratory and Clinical Scientists Council of Zimbabwe.

At least 2 years’ post-qualification experience in a Medical Laboratory is essential.

Good analytical and reporting skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates must submit an application letter, certified copies of certificates, transcripts,national identification (ID & birth certificate) and a detailed curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications, date of availability, current salary, contact details, names and addresses of three referees. The application pack should be sent as a single pdf file to e-mail address: careers@africau.edu by no later than 1400 hours on Friday, 3 November 2023. Applicants should clearly indicate the post being applied for on the application letter.