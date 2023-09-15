Medical Laboratory Scientist (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post. Reporting To: Senior Medical Laboratory Scientist.

Period: Five-year Fixed Term Contract.

Duties and Responsibilities

Processing blood into components.

Conducting laboratory tests and investigations on blood and/ or urine samples as requested.

Validating and/ or verifying laboratory equipment and processes.

Conducting on the job training for Interns and Graduate trainees.

Performing on call duties covering all organizational aspects and referring complex issues to the relevant department.

Compiling periodic (monthly, quarterly or as needed) Laboratory sectional reports for decision making.

Reviewing of laboratory sectional equipment and processes quality control reports.

Drafting and updating Standard Operating Procedures on laboratory processes for approval.

Handling health facility queries pertaining to blood requests/ usage.

Dispatching blood/blood components to relevant health facilities as per requests.

Providing advice to clinicians on additional laboratory tests and alternative blood components to use ir managing medical conditions.

Identifying non-conformances in the laboratory processes and documenting immediate correction taken and performing corrective action.

Troubleshooting and resolving first line laboratory testing equipment and processes issues and reporting second line issues to Service engineers.

Conducting collaborative research in identified priority areas.

Monitoring and ordering laboratory testing reagents and consumables as per critical stock analysis report.

Authenticating laboratory test results (correlating with test parameters, reviewing data, equipment flags and other testing parameters prior to reporting of results).

Conducting proficiency tests as scheduled.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor of Medical Laboratory Sciences Honours Degree or equivalent.

Have at least 2 years' experience as a Medical Laboratory Scientist.

Registration with Medical Laboratory Clinical Scientist Council of Zimbabwe.

Valid practicing certificate.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and suitably qualified candidates should email their application letters, certified academic and professional certificates and CVs to: hr@nbsz.co.zw addressed to: