Medical Laboratory Scientist (Kadoma)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

Performs diagnostic testing procedures on instrumentation, analyses results in one or more sections of a laboratory and interacts with pathologists on technical matters to provide all relevant data that may pertain to the prevention, diagnosis or treatment of diseases

Records, verifies and amend (when required) test results to ensure integrity of test result database on laboratory information system.

Oversees the maintenance and calibration of the equipment used in the laboratory to ensure that it is operating efficiently and providing accurate results. This includes ensuring that instrument maintenance and quality control results are recorded as well as trouble shooting.

Assists the HOD’s are to ensure that incidents and instrument failures are reported by laboratory staff, thereby ensuring compliance with relevant organisational policy and laboratory standard operating procedures.

Performs investigations into and resolution of customer complaints to ensure a positive image of the organisation by clients and patients and to promote the services of Lancet Clinical laboratories.

Qualifications and Experience

Medical Laboratory Sciences degree.

MEDICAL LABORATORY and CLINICAL SCIENTISTS COUNCIL Registration and valid practicing certificate.

Ability to handle work- related pressure At least one year working experience.

Other

How to Apply

Send your CV and proof of qualifications with Medical Laboratory Scientist as subject to: recruitment_jobs@aol.com

NB: Should you not receive a weeks of the closing date, kindly consider your application unsuccessful.