Medical Laboratory Scientist (Mutare)
Job Description
Family Aid Caring Trust (FACT) is a Christian national development NGO based in Zimbabwe. It implements sustainable development initiatives to improve people’s livelihood, Sexual Reproductive Health (SRH), HIV Prevention, HIV and AIDS care and support as well as health activities. FACT seeks the following services as detailed below.
Roles and responsibilities: A medical laboratory scientist (MLS), works to analyze a variety of biological specimens at the Site Clinic. The incumbent will be responsible for performing scientific testing on samples and reporting results to Site Manager for further management. Below are the main job responsibilities:
Reports to: Site Manager.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Performs laboratory tests, records patients and Quality Control (QC) results, transcribes patient and QC results to appropriate reports and/or result logs.
- Recognizes and resolves instrument and/or assay failures, acting as internal technical advisor for instrument troubleshooting on the laboratory’s major and minor equipment.
- Carries out corrective actions for patient and QC results as directed by the Site Manager.
- Assists subordinate laboratory staff members in daily workflow, to include, but not limited to prioritizing specimens, specimen storage, and assay resulting and reporting.
- Judiciously uses laboratory resources, to include, but not limited to instrument reagents, QC material, equipment and supplies.
- Maintains accurate reagent and asset inventory.
- Assists in training of other technical employees.
- Assists in supervision of laboratory safety issues, including medical waste management and disposal.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Medical Laboratory Sciences or Diploma from a recognized institution.
- Minimum three years as a Medical Laboratory Scientist/Technician in VCT, hospital or research environment.
- Ability to run automated and manual lab equipment.
- Registered with Medical Laboratory and Clinical Scientists Council of Zimbabwe.
Other
How to Apply
Click here to complete the application form then send a detailed CV to: vacancy@fact.org.zw. Please ensure that both steps are carried out to complete the application process.
- Background checks will be done for successful candidate to ensure child safeguarding and protection in all our work. FACT commits itself to protecting children whom its staff, volunteers as well as outsiders may get into contact with. The organization is mandated to serve the best interest of all children through protection from abuse, harm and exclusion, child participation and development in all its programs.
- FACT is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate in terms of race, tribe, place of origin, political opinion, color, creed, gender, pregnancy, HIV/AIDS status or, subject to the Disabled Persons Act [Chapter 17:01].
NB: Only short-listed candidates will be notified.
Deadline: 10 November 2023
Family AIDS Caring Trust (FACT)
Family AIDS Caring Trust Zimbabwe (FACT) is a Christian based organisation that was instituted in 1987 as Zimbabwe’s first AIDS Service Organisation pioneering the HIV response in Zimbabwe. Since establishment, FACT Zimbabwe has been a leading National HIV and development organisation implementing various projects directly and through partnerships. The organisations programming focuses on 4 strategic pillars Safeguarding and Sustainable Livelihoods (SSL), Health and Well-being (HW), Strategic Information and Research (SIR) and Organisational Efficiency and Effectiveness (OEE).