Medical Laboratory Scientist (Mutare)

Family Aid Caring Trust (FACT) is a Christian national development NGO based in Zimbabwe. It implements sustainable development initiatives to improve people’s livelihood, Sexual Reproductive Health (SRH), HIV Prevention, HIV and AIDS care and support as well as health activities. FACT seeks the following services as detailed below.

Roles and responsibilities: A medical laboratory scientist (MLS), works to analyze a variety of biological specimens at the Site Clinic. The incumbent will be responsible for performing scientific testing on samples and reporting results to Site Manager for further management. Below are the main job responsibilities:

Reports to: Site Manager.