Medical Laboratory Scientist/ Senior Medical Laboratory: Department Of Pathology x2

Job Description

The University seeks to recruit applicants with requisite qualifications, skills and experience for the above mentioned posts in the Faculty of Medicine.

For appointment to the Senior Technician grade, applicants must have a specialist diploma or relevant degree qualification and at least three years’ post-qualification experience.

Duties and Responsibilities

The candidate will be expected to prepare, calibrate and maintain laboratory equipment and materials.

Train technical assistants.

Assist academic staff and students in setting up and conducting experiments and demonstrations.

Provide technical guidance and support to students during laboratory sessions and projects.

Ensure the safe and proper handling of laboratory equipment and materials and collaborate with academic staff on research projects.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants must possess a General Diploma in Medical Laboratory Sciences and at least 3 years of experience in a teaching and/or research laboratory, OR possess a Specialist Diploma in a Medical Laboratory Sciences field or a Degree in the Bachelor of Health Sciences in Medical Laboratory Science or Biomedical sciences and at least one-year experience in a teaching and/or research laboratory.

Candidates should be registered or registrable with the Health Professions Authority through the Medical Laboratory and Clinical Scientists Council of Zimbabwe.

CONDITIONS OF SERVICE: An attractive package which includes Medical Aid, Leave and Pension Benefits is offered; details of which will be disclosed to shortlisted candidates.