Pindula|Search Pindula
Account
Lancet Clinical Laboratories

Medical Laboratory Technicians x2 (Kadoma)

Lancet Clinical Laboratories
Jan. 22, 2024
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Performs diagnostic testing procedures on instrumentation, analyses results in one or more sections of a laboratory and interacts with pathologists on technical matters to provide all relevant data that may pertain to the prevention, diagnosis or treatment of diseases.
  • Records, verifies and amend (when required) test results to ensure integrity of test result database on laboratory information system.
  • Oversees the maintenance and calibration of the equipment used in the laboratory to ensure that it is operating efficiently and providing accurate results. This includes ensuring that instrument maintenance and quality control results are recorded as well as trouble shooting.
  • Draws blood and collects non-blood specimens from patients/ clients at various locations, using the correct and sterile equipment in a manner that will yield the best results.
  • Adheres to professional conduct requirements in line with organisational policy and relevant professional body ethical standards.

Qualifications and Experience

  • MEDICAL LABORATORY and CLINICAL SCIENTISTS COUNCIL Registration and valid practicing certificate Ability to handle work- related pressure.
  • At least two years working experience.

Other

How to Apply

Send your CV and proof of qualifications with Laboratory Technician as subject to: recruitment_jobs@aol.com

NB: Should you not receive a respe within 2 weeks of the closing date, kindly consider your application unsuccessful.

Deadline: 22 January 2024

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Lancet Clinical Laboratories

.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Lancet Clinical Laboratories
Lancet Clinical Laboratories

Medical Laboratory Scientist (Kadoma)

Deadline:
Friendship Bench Zimbabwe
Friendship Bench Zimbabwe

Clinical Psychologist (Bulawayo)

Deadline:
World Health Organization (WHO)
World Health Organization (WHO)

Consultants Immunization and Surveillance Officers (Harare)

Deadline:
Mashambanzou Care Trust (MCT)
Mashambanzou Care Trust (MCT)

Locum Nurses (Harare)

Deadline:
Ponai Medical Centre - Avondale Urgent Care Clinic
Ponai Medical Centre - Avondale Urgent Care Clinic

Resident Medical Doctor (Harare)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback