Medical Laboratory Technicians x2 (Kadoma)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

Performs diagnostic testing procedures on instrumentation, analyses results in one or more sections of a laboratory and interacts with pathologists on technical matters to provide all relevant data that may pertain to the prevention, diagnosis or treatment of diseases.

Records, verifies and amend (when required) test results to ensure integrity of test result database on laboratory information system.

Oversees the maintenance and calibration of the equipment used in the laboratory to ensure that it is operating efficiently and providing accurate results. This includes ensuring that instrument maintenance and quality control results are recorded as well as trouble shooting.

Draws blood and collects non-blood specimens from patients/ clients at various locations, using the correct and sterile equipment in a manner that will yield the best results.

Adheres to professional conduct requirements in line with organisational policy and relevant professional body ethical standards.

Qualifications and Experience

MEDICAL LABORATORY and CLINICAL SCIENTISTS COUNCIL Registration and valid practicing certificate Ability to handle work- related pressure.

At least two years working experience.

Other

How to Apply

Send your CV and proof of qualifications with Laboratory Technician as subject to: recruitment_jobs@aol.com

NB: Should you not receive a respe within 2 weeks of the closing date, kindly consider your application unsuccessful.