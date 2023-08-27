Medical Officer in Plastic Surgery (Bulawayo)
Job Description
We are seeking a highly capable medical officer to work in the Department of Plastic Surgery. The role will assist in consultation, pre-op, intra-op, and post-operation care of patients within the hospital. To ensure success, medical officers should exhibit extensive clinical knowledge and demonstrable experience in a similar role. The medical officer should be interested in developing experience in Plastic Surgery.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Contributing clinical expertise to patient care and providing guidance to nursing staff.
- Performing administrative duties and risk management.
- Ensuring the highest standards in patient care are maintained.
- Assisting in operations and performing procedures under supervision.
- Keeping informed on advancements in the field and contributing to medical research programs.
- Ensuring compliance with healthcare regulations and safety standards.
- Reporting to senior management, as well as liaising between administrative and medical staff.
- Ensuring consistent and accurate medical recordkeeping practices.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor’s degree in medicine.
- Successful completion of the internship.
- Some surgical experience is an advantage.
- Clinical risk management experience.
- Extensive knowledge of medical recordkeeping practices.
- Advanced ability to ensure the highest standards in patient care and compliance with healthcare regulations.
- Ability to keep abreast of advancements in the field of specialisation.
- Excellent interpersonal, communication.
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Use Link: https://cure.applytojob.com/apply/eB6Fe21WSx/Medical-Officer-In-Plastic-Surgery
Deadline: 08 September 2023
CURE International
CURE International, based in Grand Rapids, MI, is a Christian nonprofit organization that owns and operates eight charitable children's hospitals around the world. CURE provides medical care to pediatric patients with orthopedic, reconstructive plastic, and neurological conditions. cure.org
Established in April 2021, CURE Zimbabwe is the first and only hospital in the country of 14 million people to provide orthopedic care for disabilities such as clubfoot, bowed legs, and knock knees to children regardless of their economic status.