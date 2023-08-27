Pindula|Search Pindula
Account

2023 Elections Results Update

Click to see results
CURE International

Medical Officer in Plastic Surgery (Bulawayo)

CURE International
Sep. 08, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

We are seeking a highly capable medical officer to work in the Department of Plastic Surgery. The role will assist in consultation, pre-op, intra-op, and post-operation care of patients within the hospital. To ensure success, medical officers should exhibit extensive clinical knowledge and demonstrable experience in a similar role. The medical officer should be interested in developing experience in Plastic Surgery.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Contributing clinical expertise to patient care and providing guidance to nursing staff.
  • Performing administrative duties and risk management.
  • Ensuring the highest standards in patient care are maintained.
  • Assisting in operations and performing procedures under supervision.
  • Keeping informed on advancements in the field and contributing to medical research programs.
  • Ensuring compliance with healthcare regulations and safety standards.
  • Reporting to senior management, as well as liaising between administrative and medical staff.
  • Ensuring consistent and accurate medical recordkeeping practices.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelor’s degree in medicine.
  • Successful completion of the internship.
  • Some surgical experience is an advantage.
  • Clinical risk management experience.
  • Extensive knowledge of medical recordkeeping practices.
  • Advanced ability to ensure the highest standards in patient care and compliance with healthcare regulations.
  • Ability to keep abreast of advancements in the field of specialisation.
  • Excellent interpersonal, communication.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://cure.applytojob.com/apply/eB6Fe21WSx/Medical-Officer-In-Plastic-Surgery

Deadline: 08 September 2023

Generate a Whatsapp Message

CURE International

Website

CURE International, based in Grand Rapids, MI, is a Christian nonprofit organization that owns and operates eight charitable children's hospitals around the world. CURE provides medical care to pediatric patients with orthopedic, reconstructive plastic, and neurological conditions. cure.org

Established in April 2021, CURE Zimbabwe is the first and only hospital in the country of 14 million people to provide orthopedic care for disabilities such as clubfoot, bowed legs, and knock knees to children regardless of their economic status.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Food and Nutrition Council (FNC)
Food and Nutrition Council (FNC)

Deputy Director Multi-sectoral Coordination

Deadline:
The Avenues Clinic
The Avenues Clinic

Post Graduate School of Nursing January 2024 Intake

Deadline:
Satewave Technologies
Satewave Technologies

Medical Product Engineer (Harare)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback