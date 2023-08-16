Medical Product Engineer (Harare)

Job Description

Medical engineers use math skills to analyze, design and troubleshoot issues related to medical equipment and also use their engineering and medical knowledge to perform their basic duties and, depending on their role, they may need proficiency in specific software or types of equipment.

Duties and Responsibilities

Acceptance testing of new equipment.

Introducing equipment and devices into service.

Advising on the correct use of equipment.

Addressing patient safety issues.

Safely disposing of old devices.

Qualifications and Experience

Must have at least a 2.1 degree in a relevant subject such as biomedical engineering, biomedical science, mechanical engineering, electrical engineering or physics.

At least 1 year experience.

Clean class 4 driver’s License.

Other

How to Apply

Send email to: talentpool@satewave.com

Deadline: 01 September 2023