Medical Product Engineer (Harare)
Job Description
Medical engineers use math skills to analyze, design and troubleshoot issues related to medical equipment and also use their engineering and medical knowledge to perform their basic duties and, depending on their role, they may need proficiency in specific software or types of equipment.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Acceptance testing of new equipment.
- Introducing equipment and devices into service.
- Advising on the correct use of equipment.
- Addressing patient safety issues.
- Safely disposing of old devices.
Qualifications and Experience
- Must have at least a 2.1 degree in a relevant subject such as biomedical engineering, biomedical science, mechanical engineering, electrical engineering or physics.
- At least 1 year experience.
- Clean class 4 driver’s License.
Other
How to Apply
Send email to: talentpool@satewave.com
Deadline: 01 September 2023
Satewave Technologies
Satewave Technologies is an integrated Zimbabwean construction technology services company, operating in the telecommunications, electrical, civil construction sectors and is the ZTE Accredited business partner for ZTE mobile phones in Zimbabwe. Satewave offers a range of expert contracting services to both public and private sector customers.
Phone number: +263-4-443876, +263-777267267, +263-782968968