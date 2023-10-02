Mental Health Nurse (Gwanda)

Job Description

Plan and execute services for basic health care, mental health and psycho-social needs of small-scale artisanal miners, host communities and other beneficiaries. Work in accordance with MoHCC and MSF clinical, prevention and health promotion standards.

Type of Contract: Fixed term contract with probation period of three months.

Start Date: November 2023.

Immediate Supervisor: Medical Doctor/ Medical Activity Manager.

Duties and Responsibilities

Provide comprehensive health care at mobile clinic outreach sites in hard-to-reach areas.

Manage referrals, including follow-up with medical doctors, Family Planning, Ante- and Post-Natal Care, Post Miscarriage Care, HIV/TB/silicosis, HIV Pre- and Post-Exposure Prophylaxis, STI treatment, malaria, heavy metal contamination, substance abuse, and non-communicable diseases.

Provide mental health activities and patient support for clients with psycho-social needs.

Oversee the administrative processes associated with psycho-social assessments and functioning.

Engage with and provide family or community support to clients requiring mental health support.

Coordinate counselling services with other relevant actors and liaise with the local counterparts on mental health matters, including referrals.

Compile data linked with MH activities, ensuring appropriate patient confidentiality.

Participate in technical working groups, task forces or other relevant community entities.

Offer support and training in mental health and substance misuse.

Participating in data collection and keeping line managers and collaborators informed.

Ensuring medical ethics, patients’ right to privacy and confidentiality is respected.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree/ Diploma in Nursing, registered with the Nurses Council of Zimbabwe.

Degree/ Diploma in Mental Health Nursing or equivalent.

Experience in dealing with substance abuse, psychoses, SGBV, terminal conditions and youth

Counseling qualification is an added advantage.

Two years minimum working experience in a medical humanitarian environment.

Agile and motivated to work in an international humanitarian context, following safeguarding principles.

High flexibility, good interpersonal skills and ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines

Computer literate with experience of all Microsoft office packages.

Strong command of English and local languages.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates meeting the above criteria should forward their detailed CVs & motivation letter indicating the position being applied for on or befor, to The Human Resources Assistant, MSF-Belgium, 4 Lawley Street, Gwanda or by email to: msfocb-gwanda-adminfin@brussels.msf.org

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted within 2 weeks of advert closure. Note that MSF-Belgium, Zimbabwe Mission does not solicit any organization or individual to recruit on their behalf. No fee is charged throughout the recruitment, selection and placement process. Canvassing will lead to disqualification of candidates.