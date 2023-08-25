Merchandiser (Harare)
Saint-Gobain Construction Products Zimbabwe
Job Description
Attending to customers in retail outlets.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Attend to key customer outlets on a rotation basis.
- Monitor stock movement using FIFO concept.
- Generate report on a daily and weekly basis on stock movements and sales.
- Increase brand awareness.
- Interact and enlighten customers on product specification.
- Attend to customer complaints.
- Market intelligence.
Qualifications and Experience
- Must have 5 0-Levels including English and Maths.
- Diploma/ Degree in Sales/ Marketing
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should send CVs and application letters to: hr@gyproc.co.zw
Deadline: 01 September 2023
Saint-Gobain Construction Products Zimbabwe
Saint-Gobain Construction Products Zimbabwe is a leader in the supply of lightweight wall finishing plasters and tile adhesives.
