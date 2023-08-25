Pindula|Search Pindula
Saint-Gobain Construction Products Zimbabwe

Merchandiser (Harare)

Saint-Gobain Construction Products Zimbabwe
Sep. 01, 2023
Job Description

Attending to customers in retail outlets.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Attend to key customer outlets on a rotation basis.
  • Monitor stock movement using FIFO concept.
  • Generate report on a daily and weekly basis on stock movements and sales.
  • Increase brand awareness.
  • Interact and enlighten customers on product specification.
  • Attend to customer complaints.
  • Market intelligence.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Must have 5 0-Levels including English and Maths.
  • Diploma/ Degree in Sales/ Marketing

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should send CVs and application letters to: hr@gyproc.co.zw

Deadline: 01 September 2023

Saint-Gobain Construction Products Zimbabwe

Saint-Gobain Construction Products Zimbabwe is a leader in the supply of lightweight wall finishing plasters and tile adhesives.

