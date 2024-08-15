MERL Officer

At least 5 years experience in Humanitarian Assistance and Community Development programmes.

At least 2 years experience in coordinating monitoring and evaluation of funded activities.

Experience in implementing Anticipatory Action and Asset Creation activities.

Excellent computer skills with experience in Microsoft Office packages such as SPSS, KoBo SCOPE and other computer software packages.

Knowledge of utilizing WFP monitoring and evaluation tools.

Experience in working with Mwenezi Development Training Centre is an added advantage.

Ability to ride a motorbike is a requirement.

How to Apply

Applications to be sent via e-mail (AS ONE PDF ATTACHMENT) on: hr@mdtco.org.zw with attached Curriculum Vitae (with contact details of at least two Referees) and certified copies of academic and professional qualifications as well as proof of identity.

OR Hand delivery to:

​Mwenezi Development Training Centre

​Stand Number 117

​Neshuro

All applications should be addressed to THE EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR.

NB: Qualified female candidates from Mwenezi and Masvingo districts are also encouraged to apply. MDTC Does not charge a fee at any stage of the recruitment process (from application to interview).

Deadline: 13 August 2024 at 1600 hours