MERL Officer (x2)
Job Description
Mwenezi Development Training Centre [MDTC] is a community-based organization registered as a Private Voluntary Organisation (PVO25/91). MDTC implements diversified community development and humanitarian programmes to enhance the food security and livelihoods of the vulnerable households whilst strengthening their capacities. The organization is anticipating funding from World Food Programme to implement Lean Season Assistance (LSA) in Mwenezi district. We are therefore inviting qualified men and women to apply for the following positions in preparation for the programme implementation.
PROJECT: LEAN SEASON ASSISTANCE
Contract Period: [1 for 1.5 months and 1 for 4 Months]
Reporting to the District Coordinator.
Duties and Responsibilities
MERL Officer will be responsible for:
- Developing M&E Plan(s) for the Programs.
- Producing quality weekly, monthly, and quarterly reports.
- Developing a system for reporting and validating program data (Excel, Power point, Access, etc.)
- Working closely with the program teams and local partners, to ensure effective monitoring, evaluation and reporting of program activities and results.
- Coordinating reporting with local partners, specifically tracking deadlines, ensuring adherence to monitoring formats and requirements, ensuring reporting quality and accuracy, and periodic report writing, editing, and submission.
- Compiling progress against indicators and report back to the team according to the monitoring plan.
- Performing spot checks on the team’s data collected and reports each month.
- Actively participate in any additional evaluation M&E activities including but not limited to baseline surveys, mid-term, end line surveys, evaluations, households’ surveys.
- Contributing to learning/research agenda and proposal writing.
- Built the capacity of all relevant team members to implement program monitoring tools, accurately enter program data into relevant databases, and enable them to develop excellent reports and other documents.
- Documenting lessons learnt and success stories on the project.
Qualifications and Experience
- Minimum: Diploma in Agriculture, Statistics, Computer Science, Monitoring and & Evaluation, Social Sciences or equivalent.
- Professional qualification is a requirement.
- At least 5 years’ experience and technical skills in Humanitarian Assistance and Community Development work.
- At least 2 years’ experience in coordinating monitoring and evaluation of donor funded activities.
- Excellent computer skills with experience in Microsoft office package, SPSS, KoBo and other computer software packages
Other
How to Apply
Applications to be sent via e-mail (AS ONE PDF ATTACHMENT) on: hr@mdtco.org.zw with attached Curriculum Vitae (with contact details of at least two Referees) and certified copies of academic and professional qualifications as well as proof of identity.
OR
Hand deliver to Mwenezi Development Training Centre
Stand Number 117
Neshuro
All applications should be addressed to The Executive Director.
Please Note That: Qualified Female Candidates Are Encouraged To Apply. MDTC Does Not Charge A Fee At Any Stage Of The Recruitment Process (From Application And Interview).
Deadline: 10 December 2023 at 1200 Hours
Mwenezi Development Training Centre
The Mwenezi Development Training Centre (MDTC) is a registered non-governmental organization (WO 25/91) formed in 1991. MDTC is located in the communal areas of Mwenezi District, Masvingo province. The organization is based on membership formation hence is community owned. The governing body of MDTC is composed of 10 Board of Trustees and currently a membership of 14800 people. The Programme Managing Director is the head of the institution with 3 managers heading the Programmes department, Finance and Administration and Strategic Business Units.
Address: Stand Number 117, Neshuro Growth Point Box 39 Neshuro, Zimbabwe
Phone: +263773003677
Email: admin@mdtco.org.zw