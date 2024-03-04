Messenger (Gweru Campus)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Recording incoming and outgoing mail daily.

Receiving and sorting out incoming mail before delivering it to recipients.

Ensuring that mail reaches its destination on time daily.

Collecting internal mail/documents from offices and delivering to intended offices.

Ensuring that mail is delivered to the rightful recipients.

Maintaining confidentiality on all documents/mail.

Contributing to the success of the Central Services and Amenities Department by performing all other essential duties as assigned.

Qualifications and Experience

A minimum of 5 ‘O’ level passes including English Language.

A minimum of 1 year experience as a messenger.

Experience in a tertiary institution would be an added advantage.

The ability to multitask.

The ability to stand for extended periods of time.

Ability to work after normal working hours.

Excellent organizational and time management skills.

Exceptional customer service skills.

Effective verbal and written communication skills.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit copies of applications with the following: application letter, certified certificates and curriculum vitae giving full details of names, place and date of birth, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact telephone number (s) and names and email addresses of three referees to:

The Deputy Registrar (Human Resource)