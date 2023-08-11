Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Messenger (Harare)
CIMAS
Job Description
The Group wishes to invite applications from suitably qualified & experienced individuals to fill in the Messenger role that has arisen in our organisation.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Plans routes to destinations by referring to addresses on packages and correspondences.
- Inspects parcels to check that appropriate packaging and labels are used.
- Complies with the delivery policies by maintaining confidentiality and preventing manipulation of deliverables.
- Distributes and delivers mail, claims, and messages in an efficient manner.
- Records information such as number of items received, time of delivery and name of recipient for all incoming and outgoing deliveries.
- Maintains records of daily deliveries in the logbook and ensures sign-off by recipients of such.
- Liaises with the Drivers where extra transport arrangements are necessary.
- Maintains confidentiality in service delivery.
- Performs general office duties such as filing documents, distributing stationery, and running errands.
- Maintains a record of daily tasks and duties.
- Assists with the filing and packing of Cimas packages.
- Engages Marketing manager and facilitates activities to ensure success of the events.
- Participates in post-event reviews and makes recommendations for the improvement.
Qualifications and Experience
- Clean Class 3 drivers` Licence.
- At least 2 years’ experience.
- Class 2 drivers` Licence is an added advantage
- Valid Defensive Driving Certificate is an added advantage.
- Good verbal and written communication skills.
- Ability to plan and organise in line with job requirements.
- Ability to analyse and solve work related problems while achieving the right outcome simultaneously.
- Excellent time management and teamwork skills
Other
How to Apply
If you are interested and you meet the stipulated requirements, please submit your letter of motivation and CV on: cimasrecruitment@cimas.co.zw or click link: https://vacancies.cimas.co.zw/job-application-form/ Clearly highlight the position applied for in the email subject.
Deadline: 15 August 2023
