CIMAS

Messenger (Harare)

CIMAS
Aug. 15, 2023
Job Description

The Group wishes to invite applications from suitably qualified & experienced individuals to fill in the Messenger role that has arisen in our organisation.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Plans routes to destinations by referring to addresses on packages and correspondences.
  • Inspects parcels to check that appropriate packaging and labels are used.
  • Complies with the delivery policies by maintaining confidentiality and preventing manipulation of deliverables.
  • Distributes and delivers mail, claims, and messages in an efficient manner.
  • Records information such as number of items received, time of delivery and name of recipient for all incoming and outgoing deliveries.
  • Maintains records of daily deliveries in the logbook and ensures sign-off by recipients of such.
  • Liaises with the Drivers where extra transport arrangements are necessary.
  • Maintains confidentiality in service delivery.
  • Performs general office duties such as filing documents, distributing stationery, and running errands.
  • Maintains a record of daily tasks and duties.
  • Assists with the filing and packing of Cimas packages.
  • Engages Marketing manager and facilitates activities to ensure success of the events.
  • Participates in post-event reviews and makes recommendations for the improvement.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Clean Class 3 drivers` Licence.
  • At least 2 years’ experience.
  • Class 2 drivers` Licence is an added advantage
  • Valid Defensive Driving Certificate is an added advantage.
  • Good verbal and written communication skills.
  • Ability to plan and organise in line with job requirements.
  • Ability to analyse and solve work related problems while achieving the right outcome simultaneously.
  • Excellent time management and teamwork skills

Other

How to Apply

If you are interested and you meet the stipulated requirements, please submit your letter of motivation and CV on: cimasrecruitment@cimas.co.zw or click link: https://vacancies.cimas.co.zw/job-application-form/ Clearly highlight the position applied for in the email subject.

Deadline: 15 August 2023

CIMAS

Cimas has been Zimbabwe’s leading medical aid society for over 75 years now, preferred by corporates and families since 1945. As a medical aid that has stood the test of time

