Messenger (Harare)

Job Description

The Group wishes to invite applications from suitably qualified & experienced individuals to fill in the Messenger role that has arisen in our organisation.

Duties and Responsibilities

Plans routes to destinations by referring to addresses on packages and correspondences.

Inspects parcels to check that appropriate packaging and labels are used.

Complies with the delivery policies by maintaining confidentiality and preventing manipulation of deliverables.

Distributes and delivers mail, claims, and messages in an efficient manner.

Records information such as number of items received, time of delivery and name of recipient for all incoming and outgoing deliveries.

Maintains records of daily deliveries in the logbook and ensures sign-off by recipients of such.

Liaises with the Drivers where extra transport arrangements are necessary.

Maintains confidentiality in service delivery.

Performs general office duties such as filing documents, distributing stationery, and running errands.

Maintains a record of daily tasks and duties.

Assists with the filing and packing of Cimas packages.

Engages Marketing manager and facilitates activities to ensure success of the events.

Participates in post-event reviews and makes recommendations for the improvement.

Qualifications and Experience

Clean Class 3 drivers` Licence.

At least 2 years’ experience.

Class 2 drivers` Licence is an added advantage

Valid Defensive Driving Certificate is an added advantage.

Good verbal and written communication skills.

Ability to plan and organise in line with job requirements.

Ability to analyse and solve work related problems while achieving the right outcome simultaneously.

Excellent time management and teamwork skills

Other

How to Apply

If you are interested and you meet the stipulated requirements, please submit your letter of motivation and CV on: cimasrecruitment@cimas.co.zw or click link: https://vacancies.cimas.co.zw/job-application-form/ Clearly highlight the position applied for in the email subject.

Deadline: 15 August 2023