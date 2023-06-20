Messenger (Harare)

Job Description
We seek to engage a mature and energetic individual to fill in the position of a Messenger in our Harare office.
Duties and Responsibilities
To be advised.
Qualifications and Experience
- Class 3/4 driver's license (Ability to ride a motorcycle is a prerequisite)
- 4 O level passes including English
- Knowledge of Harare
- Previous experience as a messenger and traceable references.
- Ability to work under pressure with minimum supervision.
- Good ethical and moral values.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates to submit their applications on: lndlovu@shepco.co.zw and hr@shepco.co.zw
Deadline: 23 June 2023
Shepco Industrial Supplies
Shepco Industrial Supplies are the official & exclusive agents of Beier Safety Footwear. They are the manufacturers of BOVA safety shoes and Egoli gumboots.
