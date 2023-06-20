Pindula|
List ProductAccount
Shepco Industrial Supplies

Messenger (Harare)

Shepco Industrial Supplies
Jun. 23, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

We seek to engage a mature and energetic individual to fill in the position of a Messenger in our Harare office.

Duties and Responsibilities

To be advised.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Class 3/4 driver's license (Ability to ride a motorcycle is a prerequisite)
  • 4 O level passes including English
  • Knowledge of Harare
  • Previous experience as a messenger and traceable references.
  • Ability to work under pressure with minimum supervision.
  • Good ethical and moral values.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates to submit their applications on: lndlovu@shepco.co.zw and hr@shepco.co.zw

Deadline: 23 June 2023 

Shepco Industrial Supplies

Shepco Industrial Supplies are the official & exclusive agents of Beier Safety Footwear. They are the manufacturers of BOVA safety shoes and Egoli gumboots.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Zimbabwe Centre of High Performance Computing (ZCHPC)
Zimbabwe Centre of High Performance Computing (ZCHPC)

Driver (Harare)

Deadline:
Musasa Project
Musasa Project

Relief Driver (Bulawayo)

Deadline:
Econet Wireless Zimbabwe
Econet Wireless Zimbabwe

Refueling Driver (Gweru)

Deadline:
Econet Wireless Zimbabwe
Econet Wireless Zimbabwe

Refueling Driver (Gweru)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback