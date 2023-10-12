Messenger (Marondera)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned vacancy within the Rural Electrification Agency, Mashonaland East Province.

Applicants should submit a detailed Curriculum Vitae and certified copies of certificates.

Duties and Responsibilities

Delivers mail and other documents timeously.

Cleans offices, surroundings and vehicles as required.

Serving tea as required.

Photocopying documents.

Qualifications and Experience

Must have 5 'O' levels including English Language.

At least 2 years relevant experience.

Sober habits and clean.

Clean Class 4 driver's license is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

The Rural Electrification Agency is an Equal Opportunity Employer. All aspiring candidates are therefore encouraged to apply.