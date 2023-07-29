Messengers x2 (Munyati Power Station)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill in the above mentioned Contract Position that has arisen at Munyati Power Station. Applicants should attach a detailed CV and certified copies of qualifications.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Delivers and collects mail both internally and externally.
- Cleans offices daily.
- Prepares teas and refreshments for meetings and visitors respectively.
- Cleans kitchen utensils.
- Reports defects on appliances.
- Ensures that all offices are locked, windows are closed and all electrical equipment and appliances are switched off.
- Carries all activities in accordance with requirements of Integrated Management Systems Standards and procedures.
Qualifications and Experience
- Must have 5 "O" Levels including English Language.
- Must have 2 years relevant experience.
Other
How to Apply
Applications can be hand delivered at Munyati Power Station Main Entrance, addressed to:
The Power Plant Manager
ZPC Munyati Power Station
P.O. Munyati
MUNYATI
OR:
Email to: vmunyati@zpc.co.zw
NB: Note that it is not Company Policy for any prospective job applicant to pay the Organization or its employees any fee towards the recruitment process.
Deadline: 09 August 2023
Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC)
Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) is an investment vehicle and subsidiary of ZESA Holdings Pvt. Ltd. which owns, operates and maintains power generation stations for the supply of electricity in Zimbabwe.