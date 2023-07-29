Messengers x2 (Munyati Power Station)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill in the above mentioned Contract Position that has arisen at Munyati Power Station. Applicants should attach a detailed CV and certified copies of qualifications.

Duties and Responsibilities

Delivers and collects mail both internally and externally.

Cleans offices daily.

Prepares teas and refreshments for meetings and visitors respectively.

Cleans kitchen utensils.

Reports defects on appliances.

Ensures that all offices are locked, windows are closed and all electrical equipment and appliances are switched off.

Carries all activities in accordance with requirements of Integrated Management Systems Standards and procedures.

Qualifications and Experience

Must have 5 "O" Levels including English Language.

Must have 2 years relevant experience.

Other

How to Apply

Applications can be hand delivered at Munyati Power Station Main Entrance, addressed to:

The Power Plant Manager