Metallurgical Laboratory Technician (Harare)
Job Description
Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (Pvt) Ltd (ZCDC), a World Class Diamond Producer for the long term benefit of Zimbabwe seeks applications from suitably qualified, experienced and self-driven candidates to be considered for the above mentioned position that have arisen in the business.
Reporting to the Plant Metallurgist, the job is based at the Mine in Chiadzwa and is responsible for the following:
Duties and Responsibilities
- Preparing sound metallurgical test work sampling plans.
- Conducting sample preparation and test-works in line with approved sampling plans.
- Preparing detailed technical reports for each metallurgical test work sampling exercise.
- Maintaining records for all test work results.
- Conducting process efficiency tests for processing plant.
- Developing and updating relevant standard operating procedures for various metallurgical test works
- Maintaining laboratory equipment in good state and reporting any incidents to the supervisor.
Qualifications and Experience
- National Diploma in Mineral Processing and Extractive Metallurgy or equivalent.
- At least three (3) years' experience in a mining environment.
- Previous experience within a diamond mining environment is an added advantage.
- Sound knowledge of SHEQ Management Systems.
Other
How to Apply
Interested, self-driven and passionate applicants who hold the relevant qualifications and experience should submit their applications together with a current resume (CV) clearly stating the position being applied for to: recruitment@zcdco.com
All applications should reach us on or before 12 May 2024.
All applications should reach us on or before 12 May 2024.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
