Metallurgical Technician (Kwekwe)

Job Description

Applications are invited from interested and suitably qualified persons to fill in the above mentioned vacancy that has arisen within Croco Holdings (Pvt) Ltd.

Duties and Responsibilities

Supervise a team of technical and semi-skilled staff by prioritizing workload to maximize operational efficiency.

Create and review SOP’s with an emphasis on safety, health and environment.

Assist Consulting plant Metallurgist with the implementation of change management initiatives and other business improvement projects.

Develop and monitor key metallurgical accounting parameters through analytical reports with an eye for detail.

Develop continuous improvement targets for function and drive; measuring the achievement of these targets.

Manage on-site Assay Lab operations, operate the AAS as and when required to ensure grade control program is maintained.

Ensure accurate and timely reporting of production activities including attending to plant breakdowns timeously.

Stay current with mining laws and safety regulations ensuring that direct reports are in compliance with established guidelines.

Zero environmental non-compliances, accidents, and incidents.

Other responsibilities and functions as assigned by management.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma in Metallurgy, Mineral Processing, or related field.

Heap leach experience desired

Carbon is solution experience desired

At least 3 years of metallurgical experience in gold processing is required.

At least 1 year of experience successfully leading a team that includes supervisory responsibility.

Two (2) years evaluating and operating Process Plant operations including Carbon In Solution (CIS), gold stripping, carbon reactivation and smelting.

Excellent communication skills, oral and written English.

Detailed knowledge and experience of comminution (especially crushing circuit), carbon handling, gold smelting, and cyanide destruction operations.

Detailed knowledge of analytical and metallurgical laboratory operations.

Competent in the use of metallurgical accounting databases (MS excel); good computer skills with the ability to use (MS word) word processing and (MS PowerPoint) presentation.

Other

How to Apply

Interested applicants are requested to send their CVs via email to: recruitments@crocoholdings.co.zw stating the job applied for in the email subject.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.