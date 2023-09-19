Metallurgist (Hwange)

Job Description

As a Plant Metallurgist, you will provide assist in the provision of metallurgical quality control & assurance for various sections of the Plant and providing technical support to the production teams. This includes assistance in initiating continuous improvement projects aimed at meeting production budgets and always ensuring plant readiness availability.

Duties and Responsibilities

Responsible for monitoring and improving the performance of the coal processing plant.

Working closely with the laboratory, and operations teams across the site to champion metallurgical and capital improvement processes in coal processing.

Provide technical support to the production teams, analyze relevant processing data, and identify improvement opportunities.

Responsible for process optimization, metallurgical accounting, and reporting.

Assist in ensuring that legal, safety, environmental and hygiene standards are complied with and maintained within the plant.

Assist in ensuring that all work is planned, scheduled, executed, and monitored in accordance with short- and long-term Ore Processing objectives, technical standards and procedures, and statutory requirements.

Identification of improvement opportunities, business case development, scoping and execution of approved improvement projects.

Analyze relevant processing data for the plant and in own area of responsibility, reporting and investigating barriers to effective quality performance, causes of delays and deviations, and assist in ensuring mitigating plans are prepared and implemented.

Liaison with maintenance, operational & support function personnel to implement plant optimization projects.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree or Higher National Diploma in Metallurgy.

Proven experience as a Metallurgist.

Experience with various geological techniques like mining, boring and numerical modelling.

Familiarity with coal mining metallurgy.

Good knowledge of the attributes of coal ores.

An analytical mind and attentive to detail.

Great communication skills both oral and written.

Organizational and teamwork ability.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and suitably qualified candidates should apply to:

Human Resources Operations and Administration Officer