Midwife (Bulawayo)
Job Description
Applications are invited from competent suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill in the position based at Corporate 24 Hospital along J.Tongogara Street between 8th and 9th Avenue Bulawayo.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Job Related.
Qualifications and Experience
- Diploma in Midwifery.
- Current Practising Certificate.
- At least 3 years post qualification experience.
- Good interpersonal skills.
- Ability to speak Ndebele.
Other
How to Apply
Interested persons should email their applications together with Curriculum Vitae and certified copies of proof of qualification to:
The Administrator
Corporate 24 Hospital Group
89 Parham House
Josiah Tongogara Street
Between 8th & 9th Ave
Bulawayo
Zimbabwe
Or email: hospitalgroupvacancies@gmail.com
NB: Corporate 24’s recruitment policy does not require any prospective job seekers to make payment to the organisation or any of its employees as a way of securing employment. Please desist yourselves from such job scammers and report them before you lose your money.
Deadline: 02 February 2024
Corporate 24 Hospital Group
An award-winning hospital group which was established in November 2009. We are visible in Zimbabwe's 2 major cities, Harare and Bulawayo. Since inception continuous improvement has seen us setting up world class state of the art facilities.