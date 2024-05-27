Mill Manager - Medicinal Feed Factory Unit

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

Reporting to the Executive Director through the Finance and Human Resources Manager, the Mill Manager’s key accountabilities shall be:

Managing daily operations at the feed mill;.

Assessing the quality of incoming ingredients and outgoing products for compliance with industry standards.

Formulating feeds.

Providing technical assistance to farmers post purchase of feeds.

Monitoring inventory levels to always meet demand and maintain pricing levels;.

Coordinating with suppliers to ensure timely supply of raw materials.

Reviewing market conditions for purposes of timely price reviews of products.

Ensuring that the company meets all federal and state regulations regarding feed production and sales.

Analysing production reports from suppliers to check whether contractual obligations are being me;

Developing long-term plans for business growth and profitability.

Supervising staff to ensure that they are performing their duties effectively.

Qualifications and Experience

The ideal candidate must have a Diploma or a Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture, Animal Production and Technology or a related field.

At least 2 years’ experience as Feed Mill Manager or Supervisor is a requirement.

Applicants with a combination of Sales or Accounting and Feed mill management have a distinct advantage.

The successful candidate should possess refined skills relating to leadership, communication, problem solving, decision-making and coordination.

Other

How to Apply

Six copies of the application letter, certified copies of certificates and CVs giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, experience, current salary, date of availability and names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees should be addressed to: