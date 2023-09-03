Milling Centres Manager (Harare)

Job Description

Zimbabwe Mining Development Corporation is a major player in the Zimbabwean Mining Industry and a key contributor to the growth of the Zimbabwean economy through mining development. The Corporation has an exciting new opportunity that has arisen in our Business Development Department.

Reporting to the Business Development Manager, the incumbent will be responsible for the following:

Duties and Responsibilities

Establishing of Gold Service Centres across the Country.

Sourcing of ores from miners for the Gold Service Centres.

Managing relations between the Corporation and external Stakeholders.

Setting and meeting production and financial targets for Gold Service Centres.

Setting of Standard Operating Procedures for Gold Service Centres.

Ensuring security of operations at all Gold Service Centres.

Ensuring compliance to Safety, Health, and Environmental standards at all Gold Service Centres.

Any other related duties as may be assigned from time to time.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Metallurgical/ Mining/ Chemical Engineering or Equivalent.

At leaast 5 years’ experience in gold mining and processing.

Project Management Qualification is an added advantage.

Membership of a recognised professional institution.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates who meet the above stated requirements should submit their applications accompanied by comprehensive CVs and certified copies of certificates by e-mail to: The Human Resources Officer, Zimbabwe Mining Development Corporation, E-mail humanresources@zmdc.co.zw