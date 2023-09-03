Milling Centres Manager (Harare)
Job Description
Zimbabwe Mining Development Corporation is a major player in the Zimbabwean Mining Industry and a key contributor to the growth of the Zimbabwean economy through mining development. The Corporation has an exciting new opportunity that has arisen in our Business Development Department.
Reporting to the Business Development Manager, the incumbent will be responsible for the following:
Duties and Responsibilities
- Establishing of Gold Service Centres across the Country.
- Sourcing of ores from miners for the Gold Service Centres.
- Managing relations between the Corporation and external Stakeholders.
- Setting and meeting production and financial targets for Gold Service Centres.
- Setting of Standard Operating Procedures for Gold Service Centres.
- Ensuring security of operations at all Gold Service Centres.
- Ensuring compliance to Safety, Health, and Environmental standards at all Gold Service Centres.
- Any other related duties as may be assigned from time to time.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Metallurgical/ Mining/ Chemical Engineering or Equivalent.
- At leaast 5 years’ experience in gold mining and processing.
- Project Management Qualification is an added advantage.
- Membership of a recognised professional institution.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates who meet the above stated requirements should submit their applications accompanied by comprehensive CVs and certified copies of certificates by e-mail to: The Human Resources Officer, Zimbabwe Mining Development Corporation, E-mail humanresources@zmdc.co.zw
NB: ZMDC’s Recruitment Policy does not require any prospective job seekers to make payments to the Corporation or any of its employees as a way of securing employment.
Deadline: 08 September 2023
Zimbabwe Mining Development Corporation (ZMDC)
Zimbabwe Mining Development Corporation (ZMDC) was established by an Act of Parliament No. 31 of 1982. To create a vibrant and versatile mining power house necessary to transform Zimbabwe's mineral wealth to the world class standards.