Auxin Mining Services Zimbabwe

Mine Lashers: Open Cast Mining

Auxin Mining Services Zimbabwe
Jun. 18, 2023
Job Description

Providing general preparatory mining activities.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Removing rock and rubble with shovels
  • Digging, clearing and preparing the worksite.
  • Loading and delivering materials and explosives.

Qualifications and Experience

  • O level standard of education and 2 years experience in a standard mining environment.
  • NEC employment record card will be an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should email CVs to: auxinminingservices2@gmail.com

Deadline: 18 June 2023

Auxin Mining Services Zimbabwe

Designs charging, drilling and blasting frameworks and conducts blasting operations

