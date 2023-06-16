Mine Lashers: Open Cast Mining

Job Description
Providing general preparatory mining activities.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Removing rock and rubble with shovels
- Digging, clearing and preparing the worksite.
- Loading and delivering materials and explosives.
Qualifications and Experience
- O level standard of education and 2 years experience in a standard mining environment.
- NEC employment record card will be an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should email CVs to: auxinminingservices2@gmail.com
Deadline: 18 June 2023