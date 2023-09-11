Mini-Marts Supervisor (Grade 12 , Full Time)
Applicants must have at least 5 Ordinary Levels subject passes including English language and Mathematics or Accounts, a Certificate in Accounting, Entrepreneurship or Sales and Distribution or related qualifications. Proof of high computer skills. The applicants must also have at least one (1) year post qualification experience.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Daily sales reconciliation.
- Conducting inventory counts.
- Posting sales and purchase transaction in Pastel.
- Analysing customer trends.
- Supervision of Cashiers.
- Computing economic ordering quantities.
- Analysing product performance.
- Placing orders.
- Determining the best product mix.
- Pricing of stocks.
- Conducting spot checks on cashiers.
- Filing all Mini-marts transactions documents.
- Servicing Mini-marts Committee meetings.
Qualifications and Experience
- 5 Ordinary Levels subject passes including English language and Mathematics or Accounts.
- Certificate in Accounting, Entrepreneurship or Sales and Distribution or related qualifications.
- Proof of high computer skills.
- Ability to work with minimum supervision.
- Customer satisfaction orientation.
- A minimum of 1 year experience in operating retail shops software.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees.
Applications should clearly indicate the “Post” which is being applied for in the subject line and addressed to:
The Assistant Registrar- Human Resources
Bindura University of Science Education
P Bag 1020
BINDURA
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to. Female candidates are encouraged to apply
Deadline: 11 September 2023
