Mining Affairs Graduate Trainee

Job Description

We are looking for Graduate trainee who will be working closely with our Technical Affairs Manager on OHS issues.

Duties and Responsibilities

Support the development of OHS policies and programs.

Advise and instruct on various safety-related topics.

Review existing policies and measures and update according to legislation.

Initiate and organize OHS training of employees and executives.

Prepare reports on occurrences and provide statistical information to upper management.

Qualifications and Experience

Should Be A Recent Graduand Holding A Bachelors/ Masters Degree In Safety, Health And Environmental Management.

Other

How to Apply

Send email to: info@chamines.co.zw, with subject line "application for Mining Affairs traineeship"

NB: strictly for students currently registered at university, no graduates.