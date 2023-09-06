Pindula|Search Pindula
Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe (COMZ)

Mining Affairs Graduate Trainee

Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe (COMZ)
Sep. 10, 2023
Job Description

We are looking for Graduate trainee who will be working closely with our Technical Affairs Manager on OHS issues.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Support the development of OHS policies and programs.
  • Advise and instruct on various safety-related topics.
  • Review existing policies and measures and update according to legislation.
  • Initiate and organize OHS training of employees and executives.
  • Prepare reports on occurrences and provide statistical information to upper management.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Should Be A Recent Graduand Holding A Bachelors/ Masters Degree In Safety, Health And Environmental Management.

Other

How to Apply

Send email to: info@chamines.co.zw, with subject line "application for Mining Affairs traineeship"

NB: strictly for students currently registered at university, no graduates.

Deadline: 10 September 2023

Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe (COMZ)

The Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe (COMZ) is a private sector voluntary organization established in 1939 by an Act of Parliament. The members include mining companies, suppliers of machinery, spare parts, and chemicals, service providers including banks, insurance companies, consulting engineers, and various mining related professional bodies and individuals.20 Mt Pleasant Drive, Harare

Website: https://www.chamberofminesofzimbabwe.com

