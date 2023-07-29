Mining Affairs Graduate Trainee (Harare)
Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe (COMZ)
Job Description
We are looking for Graduate trainee who will be working closely with our Technical Affairs Manager on OHS issues.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Support the development of OHS policies and programs.
- Advise and instruct on various safety-related topics (noise levels, use of machinery etc.).
- Conduct risk assessment and enforce preventative measures.
- Review existing policies and measures and update according to legislation.
- Initiate and organize OHS training of employees and executives.
- Prepare reports on occurrences and provide statistical information to upper management.
Qualifications and Experience
- Should Be A Recent Graduand Holding A Bachelors/ Masters Degree In Saftey, Health And Environmental Management.
Other
How to Apply
Send CV to: thembi@chamines.co.zw, with subject line "application for Mining Affairs traineeship"
Deadline: 08 August 2023
The Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe (COMZ) is a private sector voluntary organization established in 1939 by an Act of Parliament. The members include mining companies, suppliers of machinery, spare parts, and chemicals, service providers including banks, insurance companies, consulting engineers, and various mining related professional bodies and individuals.20 Mt Pleasant Drive, Harare
