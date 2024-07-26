Mining Concentrates Officer (Shurugwi)

Job Description

Zimasco (Pvt) Limited, a major player in Zimbabwe’s Ferrochrome Production, has an exciting, and challenging career opportunity at its Mining Division based in Shurugwi.

Applications are invited from suitably qualified, competent and experienced individuals to fill the vacant post of Mining Concentrates Officer on contract basis, renewable subject to performance.

Duties and Responsibilities

Managing Tributary and Contractor - run mining operations to ensure the achievement of set production targets.

Monitoring and tracking efficiencies of a Chrome Concentrates Wash Plant.

Production Tonnage and Grade Reconciliation.

Budgeting and Cost Control.

Stock - Pile Management Quality Control.

Qualifications and Experience

BSc. Degree in Mining Engineering or National Diploma in Mining.

Minimum of 5 years’ experience.

Experience in hard rock mining (both surface and underground) for at least 3 years.

A holder of a Full Blasting License/Surface Endorsed Blasting License.

A working knowledge of mining software systems.

Sound knowledge of HS and EP practices.

Class 4 Driver’s license.

Narrow seam dyke mining experience is an added advantage.

Mine Manager Certificate of Competency is an added advantage

Other

Incumbent to be comfortable working and staying in remote areas.