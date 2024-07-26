Pindula|Search Pindula
Zimasco

Mining Concentrates Officer (Shurugwi)

Zimasco
Jul. 26, 2024
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Zimasco (Pvt) Limited, a major player in Zimbabwe’s Ferrochrome Production, has an exciting, and challenging career opportunity at its Mining Division based in Shurugwi.

Applications are invited from suitably qualified, competent and experienced individuals to fill the vacant post of Mining Concentrates Officer on contract basis, renewable subject to performance.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Managing Tributary and Contractor - run mining operations to ensure the achievement of set production targets.
  • Monitoring and tracking efficiencies of a Chrome Concentrates Wash Plant.
  • Production Tonnage and Grade Reconciliation.
  • Budgeting and Cost Control.
  • Stock - Pile Management Quality Control.

Qualifications and Experience

  • BSc. Degree in Mining Engineering or National Diploma in Mining.
  • Minimum of 5 years’ experience.
  • Experience in hard rock mining (both surface and underground) for at least 3 years.
  • A holder of a Full Blasting License/Surface Endorsed Blasting License.
  • A working knowledge of mining software systems.
  • Sound knowledge of HS and EP practices.
  • Class 4 Driver’s license.
  • Narrow seam dyke mining experience is an added advantage.
  • Mine Manager Certificate of Competency is an added advantage

Other

Incumbent to be comfortable working and staying in remote areas.

How to Apply

Written applications from persons meeting the above requirements together with a detailed Curriculum Vitae and proof of qualifications to be submitted to:

The A/ Human Resource Manager

Re: “MINING CONCENTRATES OFFICER”

Zimasco (Private) Limited

P.O Box 124

SHURUGWI

Email Address: recruitment@zimasco.co.zw

NB: Only applications from short-listed candidates will be acknowledged.

Deadline: 26 July2024

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Zimasco

.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Zimasco
Zimasco

Production Team Leader (Shurugwi)

Deadline:
Zimasco
Zimasco

Weighbridge Clerk (Shurugwi)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback