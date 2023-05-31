Mining Contracts Officer/ Shift Boss x3 (Shurugwi)

Job Description

Zimasco (Pvt) Limited, a major player in Zimbabwe’s Ferrochrome Production, has an exciting, and challenging career opportunity at its Mining Division.

Applications are invited from suitably qualified, competent and experienced individuals to fill the vacant post of Mining Contracts Officer on a 3 year fixed term employment contract basis, renewable subject to performance.

Duties and Responsibilities

Managing Tributor and Contractor - run mining operations to ensure the achievement of set production targets.

Production Scheduling including contractor ore trucking schedules.

Production Tonnage Reconciliation.

Mining Cost Control.

Monitoring of contractor ore breaking, screening and sorting activities.

Stock - pile Management Quality Control.

Ensuring safe operations by contractors including enforcing of safe mining standards.

Qualifications and Experience

BSc. Degree in Mining Engineering or National Diploma in Mining.

Minimum of 5 years’ experience as Senior Overseer Miner / Overseer Miner.

Experience in hard rock mining (surface or underground) and or Narrow seam dyke mining for at least 3 years.

A holder of a Full Blasting Licence.

Sound knowledge of HS and EP practices.

Class 4 Driver’s licence.

Mine Manager Certificate of Competency is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Applications from persons meeting the above stated requirements together with a detailed Curriculum Vitae and proof of qualifications to be submitted to:

The Manpower Services Manager

Re: “MINING CONTRACTS OFFICER/SHIFT BOSS”

Zimasco (Private) Limited

P.O. Box 124

SHURUGWI

OR Email to: recruitment@zimasco.co.zw

NB: Only applications from short-listed candidates will be acknowledged.

Deadline: 04 June 2023