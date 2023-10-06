Pindula|Search Pindula
Premier African Minerals

Mining Engineer (Harare)

Premier African Minerals
Oct. 06, 2023
Job Description

Zulu Lithium is looking for a very well experienced Mining Engineer and Plant Superintendent.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Ensuring high standards of pit design and production.
  • Pit design production planning in an accurate and timely manner using Datamine.
  • Communicating daily with production personnel, to ensure the right quality and quantity + of ore is delivered to the plant.
  • Carrying out monthly reconciliations to reconcile planned with actual production data feedback to Geology and processing.
  • Ensuring that Safety Health & Environment issues are adhered to within the section.
  • Acting as Mining Manager when he is away.

Qualifications and Experience

  • BSc (Hons) in Mining Engineering (upper second class) or equivalent.
  • At least 8 years' experience with 5 years at an open pit mine.
  • Relevant open pit mining experience.
  • Experience working in greenstone belt will be an added advantage.
  • Knowledge of 3 D modelling (Datamine) will be highly recommended.

Other

How to Apply

Send CVs to: Albert@premierafricanminerals.com or chirasha@regentresources.co.za

Deadline: 06 October 2023

Premier African Minerals

info@premierafricanminerals.com

Premier is an emerging tungsten producer from the RHA Tungsten Mine and is advancing the sizeable Zulu Lithium and Tantalum Project in Zimbabwe. In addition, the Company has an interest in MN Holdings Limited, the owner and operator of the Otjozondu Manganese Mining Project in Namibia.

