Mining Engineer
Massbreed Investments t/a FAW Zimbabwe
Job Description
The job exists to ensure the effective, safe, and efficient undertaking of all mining activities.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Designing mining and production plans for the mine.
- Preparing compliance reports for the mine
- Tracking performance for the mine through monthly reports
- Preparing drilling and blasting designs and reports
- Analysing operational costs and taking corrective action
- Undertaking strategic and tactical mine planning
- Preparing blast optimisation reports and targets.
- Ensuring zero charging and blasting incidents
- Ensuring blasting powder factor compliance.
- Ensuring strict adherence to scheduled blasting time.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Mining Engineering or equivalent
- Full Blasting Licence
- Must have 5 years of relevant working experience
- Knowledge of open pit/ quarry safety management
- Clean class 4 driver's license.
Other
How to Apply
Qualified and interested candidates must send their CVs and application letters to: vacancies@tsapogroup.co.zw, indicating the position being applied for on the subject.
Deadline: 31 July 2023
Generate a Whatsapp MessageFeedback
Massbreed Investments t/a FAW Zimbabwe
Browse Jobs
Massbreed Investments is a broad-based Zimbabwean company with interests in commercial vehicle selling (motor industry) and is one of the top quoted companies in the market. its commercial vehicle selling business undertakes distribution of Golden Dragon buses and Faw trucks across the region.
Address: 184 Mutare Rd, Harare
Related Jobs
Zimbabwe School of Mines
Technician: Business Development and Innovation
Deadline: