Mining Engineer

Job Description

The job exists to ensure the effective, safe, and efficient undertaking of all mining activities.

Duties and Responsibilities

Designing mining and production plans for the mine.

Preparing compliance reports for the mine

Tracking performance for the mine through monthly reports

Preparing drilling and blasting designs and reports

Analysing operational costs and taking corrective action

Undertaking strategic and tactical mine planning

Preparing blast optimisation reports and targets.

Ensuring zero charging and blasting incidents

Ensuring blasting powder factor compliance.

Ensuring strict adherence to scheduled blasting time.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Mining Engineering or equivalent

Full Blasting Licence

Must have 5 years of relevant working experience

Knowledge of open pit/ quarry safety management

Clean class 4 driver's license.

Other

How to Apply

Qualified and interested candidates must send their CVs and application letters to: vacancies@tsapogroup.co.zw, indicating the position being applied for on the subject.

Deadline: 31 July 2023