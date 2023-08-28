Pindula|Search Pindula
Kamativi Mining Company

Mining Manager

Kamativi Mining Company
Aug. 31, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Manage mining ooerations
  • Manage mining plant equipment.
  • Ensure compliance with Safety, Health and Enviroment legislation.
  • Plan, direct, coordinate and control mining and production strategies.
  • Ensure efficiency in mineral extraction.
  • Evalution of mining targets.
  • Develop health and safety strategies in mining
  • Ensure that mining records are maintained.
  • Identify process improvements.
  • Develop cost containment strategies
  • Any other duties that are relevant to the position.

Qualifications and Experience

  • A minimum of Mining engineering, metallurgy, a relevant Bachelor's Degree or equivalent.
  • Minimum experience is 5 years in similar position.

Other

How to Apply

Applications to be submitted to: ronaldmadhara1@gmail.com.

Deadline: 31 August 2023

Kamativi Mining Company

The Kamativi mine is one of the largest tin mines in Zimbabwe. The mine is located in western Zimbabwe in Matabeleland North Province. The Kamativi mine has reserves amounting to 100 million tonnes of tin ore grading 0.28% tin thus resulting 0.28 million tonnes of tin.

