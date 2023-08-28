Mining Manager

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Manage mining ooerations

Manage mining plant equipment.

Ensure compliance with Safety, Health and Enviroment legislation.

Plan, direct, coordinate and control mining and production strategies.

Ensure efficiency in mineral extraction.

Evalution of mining targets.

Develop health and safety strategies in mining

Ensure that mining records are maintained.

Identify process improvements.

Develop cost containment strategies

Any other duties that are relevant to the position.

Qualifications and Experience

A minimum of Mining engineering, metallurgy, a relevant Bachelor's Degree or equivalent.

Minimum experience is 5 years in similar position.

Other

How to Apply

Applications to be submitted to: ronaldmadhara1@gmail.com.

Deadline: 31 August 2023