Mining Projects Engineer x2 (Shurugwi)

Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned posts. The successful candidates will be responsible for assisting the Mine Manager – Projects in planning and implementing projects within the Mining Division. Reporting to the Mine Manager - Projects
Duties and Responsibilities
- Ensuring that mining projects within the division are properly planned, budgeted for and implemented within the budgeted costs, time and quality.
- Management of projects service providers and contractors within the Mining Division.
- Generation of mining Capex budgets.
- Mining project cost control.
- Development and coaching of subordinates.
- Ensuring that all work done within the projects section is done in compliance of applicable legislation as well as company standards, policies and procedures.
Qualifications and Experience
- BSc. Degree in Mining Engineering or equivalent, from a reputable university
- A minimum of 5 years’ post-Graduate Development experience in an underground, hard rock mining environment of which at least 3 years should have been at Mine Captain level.
- A holder of a Full Blasting Licence.
- A working knowledge of mining software systems.
- Experience in mine planning and design work is an added advantage.
- Mining project management knowledge and experience is essential
- Membership of a recognized engineering professional body
- Working knowledge of safety management systems, with exposure to the NOSA SHE system being an added advantage
- Computer literacy in Microsoft Office Suite is a prerequisite
- Knowledge of the SAP ERP is an advantage
- Clean Class 4 Driver’s licence.
Other
How to Apply
Applications from persons meeting the above stated requirements together with detailed Curriculum Vitae and proof of qualifications to be submitted to:
The Manpower Services Manager
Re: ‘Mining Technical Assistant’
Zimasco (Private) Limited
P.O. Box 124
SHURUGWI
Or E-Mail to: recruitment@zimasco.co.zw
Deadline: 03 July 2023
