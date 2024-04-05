Mining Supervisor (Harare)
Job Description
Mining Supervisor will oversee daily contractor operations at Shava, ensuring efficiency in mining processes. This entails supervision of drilling, blasting, loading, hauling , along with tracking material movement and managing stockpiles. Additionally, responsibilities include overseeing loading and crusher feeding operations. Integral to this role is the maintenance of comprehensive records on key outcomes and generating necessary reports to facilitate informed decision-making.
- Understanding plant and mining equipment economics.
- Assessing and monitoring plant performance.
- Reviewing production outputs/results.
- Interpreting and communicating managerial information.
- Managing and controlling costs against budgets.
- Applying the performance management system.
- Applying the Invocom system of communication.
- Measuring and controlling the human resource performance.
- Relationship building skills.
- Problem solving skills.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Production Review – Facilitate weekly production INVOCOM with Contractors. Ensure that production results are reviewed in morning INVOCOM meetings and daily targets adjusted if need be. Proactively use production data to identify trends and opportunities for continuous improvement.
- Process Optimisation – Action Management recommendations and Provide input into process optimisation root cause analysis. Provide input into efficiency and productivity improvement initiatives.
- Contractor Equipment monitoring – Check contractor equipment on a regular basis and ensure pre-start checks are done properly .
- Quality Management – Ensure adherence to grade and blast plans. Investigate and resolve quality deviation.
- Governance – Assist with implementation of departmental Joint Audit Protocols. Promote and assure PPC Operating Best Practices. Ensure compliance with factory statutory licenses and permits.
- Risk Management – Promote and ensure adherence to safety, health and environmental procedures.
- Assist with investigations of incident & accidents and implement required corrective action. Promote and ensure compliance with IMS system.
Qualifications and Experience
- National Diploma – Mining or equivalent qualification.
- Blasting licence.
Other
How to Apply
Deadline: 13 April 2024
PPC Cement
PPC can trace back its beginning to more than 130 years to the outskirts of Tshwane (formerly known as Pretoria), South Africa. Incorporated in 1892 as the first cement manufacturer in South Africa.
Established in 1913, Portland Holdings Ltd, which trades as PPC, is the country’s largest and oldest cement manufacturer. Capable of producing up to 1.8 million tons of cement per annum, we supply quality cement to customers in Zimbabwe, as well as Botswana, Zambia and Mozambique.